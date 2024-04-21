Sexton, Roczen, Marchbanks Injury Updates After Nashville SX
Well, for the second straight year, the Nashville Supercross brought us one of those rounds where a handful of top riders suffered bad crashes. Luckily, we have updates that the riders are mostly okay and do not have major injuries.
Garrett Marchbanks
Marchbanks made contact with another rider coming into the first rhythm off the start of the 250SX West Region.
Initial report was that Marchbanks was awake and alert and was being transported to a local hospital for further testing. This morning, he reposted an Instagram story by his girlfriend of him in a cast saying he suffered a concussion and broken thumb.
Chase Sexton
Sexton had a brutal crash on the fifth lap while running sixth. He gingerly walked off the track and did not return and did not return. Initially after the race, KTM said a rock cracked his throttle body, which caused his throttle to stick and sent him too far into the next jump, and the #1 was banged up but had no major injuries.
KTM just updated. A rock cracked the throttle body on Sexton’s bike. Throttle stuck, causing the crash. He’s banged up but no major injuries.— Racer X (@racerxonline) April 21, 2024
Sexton said in a post-race KTM press release:
“Crashed out tonight. A stone cracked my throttle body and the throttle got stuck off of that single-single, which ended my night. Bummer, but nothing's broken, and we'll bounce back in Philadelphia."
Ken Roczen
When running in second in the 450SX main event, Roczen tripled into the whoop section and began to blitz, but his Suzuki RM-Z450 started spewing a ton of smoke the second he landed. Roczen went for a wild ride through the whoops section before crashing hard.
“I thought bull riding d be more fun.
Getting some MRI’s on Monday.
Knee, ankle and toes got all of it.
We are doing some investigation as my shock body only had about 3h on it and we have never seen it malfunction like that. It wasn’t a seal or anything.
The bottom cap/ housing or what ever you want to call it completely exploded.
What a bummer. It was shaping up to be a good battle.
But once again you can’t take a ol German oak out just like that 🦾 we ll be back. I just don’t know when yet lol”
Watch Sexton and Roczen’s crashes in the highlights video below.