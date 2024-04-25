Triumph dropped the news last week that they and Evan Ferry had mutually agreed to part ways after just one race together. Evan, son of Tim Ferry, has had some stops and starts as a pro and was hoping this brand-new OEM was going to be the launching point to a great pro career. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out and we had Evan on the PulpMX Show to tell us what happened from his point of view.

Keep in mind in all these sorts of things, there are non-disclosure agreements signed on both sides so what Evan could say was limited. Here’s some of that interview and you can hear the rest on pulpmxshow.com.

Racer X Online: You made the news. Not in a good way. You decided to leave Triumph. Parted ways mutually. We saw the press release. You had another year on your deal. You had been there for a year and a half already. You can understand there’s a lot of fans of the sport being like, WTF? What led you and Triumph to sort of break up here? This had to be a hard decision. Give it to us from your side of things.

Evan Ferry: You gave me kind of a loaded question here. Obviously, I’ve been with the Triumph guys for over a year and a half now. A lot of people thought that I came in there around October, November, and then kind of came into the supercross season, but I’ve been a part of even the development process from over a year and a half ago, honestly. I think it was like a year and seven or eight months. It was a super cool opportunity working with all those guys, and especially the guys from Europe and doing a lot of awesome stuff. I rode eight different bar bends last year. I did a lot last year. Not a lot of racing, obviously. I wanted to do a lot more racing. Over the past few months, it’s been pretty hard but coming to the decision, I felt at peace with the decision. To me, I really wanted to start talking about the things coming into the future. I don’t have a lot of plans. Really actually no plans as of right now, but I’m excited to get back on a motorcycle. I had a lot of fun riding today. We can probably dive a little bit deeper into a little bit of your question, but I feel like you asked me about three questions in one.

Obviously, it didn’t work out. You rode Detroit, won the LCQ, hit the wall.

I didn’t just hit the wall, I moved it. I moved the whole stadium a couple inches there.

That was a tough way to start, but I thought everybody thought you rode okay and it was a good start for you. Obviously, you had to take some time off the bike. Then was it just not meshing with people there, not meshing with the bike? What made you decide as a family unit to be like, this isn’t working out, I got to do my own thing?

I’d love to go back to Detroit. Trying to still remember things that happened that day, it’s a little foggy. Obviously, it was a super high-stress day. Not the way I wanted my first race to go, but it was definitely an experience. That was probably one of the worst times I’ve ever rode in my life. I went back and watched it a few days after the race and I’m like, man, who is riding my motorcycle? I was not happy with my riding. Obviously, the prep was maybe not up to how I wanted it to be coming in, getting a little bit of a late start. But at the same time, I still feel like with the circumstances that I had, I pushed through as hard as I could. I took a little bit of time off after Detroit obviously with the head, the concussion and everything. For whatever reason, getting back on the bike, I still wasn’t feeling like myself. Then obviously I had the crash in Dallas, which honestly was one of the weirdest crashes. It was really odd. I thought I had the jump. I never posted the video. Never really talked about that very much. Just clipped the jump coming out of a rhythm that I thought I was making. I was maybe a little bit relaxed and maybe a little bit too confident with where I was going to land, and ended up crashing and separating my shoulder. After that, for me, obviously it’s a hard situation to talk about. Just on the mental side of everything, it’s been tough. Obviously, there’s a lot of talk on the internet and there’s a lot of talk of burning the bridges and all of that.

Stay off the internet. I’d suggest that, for sure.

Yeah. Honestly, I haven’t read anything on Instagram hardly at all. I finally commented back to one guy today just because I was kind of bored, on my post today. Just wasn’t comfortable. I wouldn’t even say that it was anything to do with the bike or personnel. I really just wasn’t feeling like myself.

Mentally and physically, or both?

Honestly right now, physically I feel like I’m the strongest I’ve been. I’ve done a lot of cycling, a little bit of gym, but honestly really just living life. I actually even started running. I had some bone deformities in my feet when I was little and I had surgery, so my feet flex maybe a little bit different than the normal person, so running has always been super hard. So I went back and kind of enjoyed a little bit of the simpler things, hanging out a lot with my family. I’ve started running a little bit and cycling a bunch. Honestly hopping on the 450, I kind of thought that it was going to be tough. I’m a little bit of a smaller guy. I thought it was going to be tough but I felt probably the strongest on the bike today than I probably have in a long time. So, I’m really excited to see. Hopefully I do land somewhere. If I don’t, I’m going to try my best to get out there and race and do the best I can and hopefully land somewhere else at some point.