A bowl berm sends riders immediately back the other direction and over a standard supercross triple. The landing on that triple barrels immediately into another bowl berm and then alongside the sideline of Lincoln Financial Field.

This rhythm section has a bit of a curve in it, and this is something I’m not a fan of. The curve creates a one-lined scenario as the lead rider will start left and simply drift right, blocking any angle the following rider could use (or vice versa). The following rider gets cut off in both scenarios and forcing it can lead to disastrous outcomes. We saw a curve in the rhythms at Glendale and that prevented passing options from opening up in areas where they should have been plenty of options.

The best line in Philly will be to step over the first tabletop and then quad to the backside of the 5-footer. This will set up for a triple up and over the next tall 5-footer and then either triple or go 2-1 into the corner (2-1 if wanting the inside). The trouble here is that this combination will require weaving all over the track with the curves. This is begging for unintentional cross jumping if riders are side-by-side. Again, this is poor design and let’s hope they don’t actually put this into reality.

The next rhythm spans the width of the stadium and is the second standard supercross triple of the Philly layout. A tight left hand 180 bends back the other direction and will lead to either a 3-2 or 2-3. I like the former option as it allows for riders to stick to the inside upon landing. That inside will be important as the next corner is a long, sweeping 180 with rollers in it. The inside will dominate here as shortening the track is the fastest way.

Riders will then cross over the start straight and past the mechanics’ area before bending into a left hand 90. A whoops section runs alongside the sideline of Lincoln Financial Field and will stick to that nine obstacle variety. With a roller and slower 90-degree corner for a lead in, riders will likely have their choice of blitzing or jumping through these. With Philly being a new venue, we will have to learn how this dirt deteriorates as we go. Watch for riders to analyze this dynamic on the parade lap before their main event.

A netted 180 slingshots riders back towards the finish line jump and then into another immediate 180 back down the start straight. That leads into the first corner and begins lap two.