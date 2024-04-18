Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas got some time this week to talk to Cooper Webb and quiz him on how he approached the final stretch of the season and got the points lead back to a tie with four races to go. Also, he reveals what he's learned about Jett Lawrence's riding style, why things work so well for him with Monster Energy/Yamaha Star Racing, and why he always had such a tough time keeping the weight off -- he has Hashimoto's disease, which impacts the thyroid. With a lot of research and hard work, and his own special brand of grit, Webb has set up an amazing final four races in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Here's how.

