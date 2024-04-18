Results Archive
MXGP of
Sardegna
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Camden McLellan
Full Results
GNCC
The Old Gray
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Supercross
Foxborough
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Nashville
Sat Apr 20
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat Apr 27
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 27
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jalek Swoll
  3. Max Anstie
Full Entry List
Full Schedule
Injury Report: Nashville

Injury Report Nashville

April 18, 2024 12:00pm
by:

The 14th round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday night in Nashville, Tennessee. Check out the report below for a look at who will miss the race due to injury.

450SX

Christian Craig – Elbow | Out

Craig is working on being read for AMA Pro Motocross and is out for the rest of supercross due to a nagging elbow injury.

Dylan Ferrandis – Lungs | Out

Ferrandis has been on the sidelines for a while dealing with a lung infection. There was hope that he’d be ready to go for Nashville, but his return has been postponed until Philadelphia.

Logan Karnow – Ankle | Out

Karnow is out due to an ankle injury sustained at the season opener. He’s back on the bike and has been practicing his backflips.

Aaron Plessinger – Elbow | Out

Plessinger will miss the remainder of supercross due to a fractured elbow sustained during qualifying at Foxborough.

John Short – Banged Up | Out

Short will return to racing in Denver after being sidelined by a big crash in Indianapolis during qualifying.

Aaron Tanti – Thumb | Out

Tanti might be back for Denver following a thumb injury.

Dean Wilson – Scapula | In

Wilson is back on the bike after fracturing his scapula in Daytona. He’s in for Nashville.

250SX East Region

Guillem Farres – Femur | Out

Farres is out for the remainder of supercross with a broken femur.

Evan Ferry – Shoulder | Out

Ferry separated his shoulder on press day at Arlington. He hasn’t lined up since, and he won’t be lining up this weekend in Nashville.

Austin Forkner – Spine, Scapula | Out

Forkner is recovering after a bad crash in Arlington, in which he broke his L3 and L4 and scapula, injured his shoulder socket, and sustained bleeding/bruised lungs.

Seth Hammaker – Shoulder | In

Hammaker was left with a sore shoulder after crashing last week in Foxborough, but he won’t miss any races because of it.

Hammaker had a nasty crash in Foxborough. Align Media

Devin Harriman – Back, Arm | Out

Harriman is out indefinitely after getting landed on in Daytona. He broke five ribs, dislocated his right wrist, broke his scapula, bruised his lung, and broke the edge off of his T5 in his back. To help him out, donate at Road2Recovery.

Derek Leatherman – Leg | Out

Leatherman is out for the season with a broken femur.

Enzo Lopes – Forearm | Out

Lopes is out for the immediate future as he looks to overcome a difficult recovery from arm pump surgery.

Jeremy Martin – Concussion | Out

Martin is out for supercross. He sustained a concussion in Detroit, came back to racing, then realized he still wasn’t ready yet.

Cullin Park – Wrist | Out

Park dislocated his wrist in Detroit and is working on being ready for AMA Pro Motocross

Jett Reynolds – Shoulder | Out

Reynolds had surgery to repair an injured shoulder and is out for the remainder of supercross.

Stilez Robertson – Wrist | Out

Robertson is out of action for the time being as he recovers from a serious wrist injury.

Dilan Schwartz – Wrist | Out

Schwartz is out due to a broken right radius and two torn ligaments in his hand. More than likely he won’t be back until Pro Motocross.

Dominique Thury – Head, Neck | Out

Thury went down during practice in Foxborough and hurt his neck and head. He’s out for Nashville, and perhaps more.

250SX West Region

Derek Kelley – Arm | Out

Kelley broke his arm before the start of supercross and has been out ever since. He’s looking at a return to action for Pro Motocross.

Luke Neese – Pelvis | Out

Neese crashed while practicing recently and broke his pelvis. He’s out for the time being.

Max Vohland – Hip | Out

Vohland is going through a tough recovery from a dislocated hip and is out for the remainder of supercross.

Dylan Walsh – Leg | Out

Walsh is out for the season. He returned to racing in Seattle, but his team later announced he would be sidelined for the rest of the season.

