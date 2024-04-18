The 14th round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday night in Nashville, Tennessee. Check out the report below for a look at who will miss the race due to injury.

450SX

Christian Craig – Elbow | Out

Craig is working on being read for AMA Pro Motocross and is out for the rest of supercross due to a nagging elbow injury.

Dylan Ferrandis – Lungs | Out

Ferrandis has been on the sidelines for a while dealing with a lung infection. There was hope that he’d be ready to go for Nashville, but his return has been postponed until Philadelphia.

Logan Karnow – Ankle | Out

Karnow is out due to an ankle injury sustained at the season opener. He’s back on the bike and has been practicing his backflips.