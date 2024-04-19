On Saturday, the 14th round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The Nashville SX round will be the seventh round of the 250SX East Region Championship and will be the eighth round of the 250SX West Region Championship as we will our first of two East/West Showdown events this season.
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the Nashville Supercross night show beginning at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.
CNBC will run a re-air of the Nashville Supercross night show program on Monday at 1 a.m. EDT/Sunday at 10 p.m. PDT.
Remember, you can also listen live to all 31 rounds of SMX on the NBC Sports Audio Channel 85 on Sirius XM.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
2024 Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|156
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|141
|3
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|130
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|121
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|116
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|120
|2
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, CA
|116
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|107
|4
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|105
|5
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|95
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|261
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|261
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|246
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|231
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|222
Other Links
General
Nashville Supercross
Nashville Supercross Race Center
Nashville Supercross Injury Report
Nashville Supercross provisional entry lists:
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|16
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|26
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|Yamaha YZ250F
|30
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R
|31
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
Follow
Other Info
Nissan Stadium
Address: One Titan Way
Nashville, TN 37213
Practice & Qualifying — 11:30 a.m. Eastern/8 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific
Track Map
Animated Track Map
Courtesy of SupercrossLIVE
Race Day Schedule
- Supercross
Local Time () Track Time (CDT) Saturday 11:00am 11:00am 250SX Overflow Free Practice 11:10am 11:10am 250SX West Free Practice 11:20am 11:20am 250SX East Free Practice 11:30am 11:30am 450SX Group A Free Practice 11:40am 11:40am 450SX Group B Free Practice 11:50am 11:50am 450SX Group C Free Practice 11:58am 11:58am Track Maintenance 12:05pm 12:05pm 250SX Overflow Qualifying 1 12:20pm 12:20pm 250SX West Qualifying 1 12:35pm 12:35pm 250SX East Qualifying 1 12:50pm 12:50pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 1 1:05pm 1:05pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 1 1:20pm 1:20pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 1 1:30pm 1:30pm KTM Junior Racing Free Practice 1 1:45pm 1:45pm Promoter Track Walk #1 1:55pm 1:55pm Track Maintenance 2:20pm 2:20pm 250SX Overflow Qualifying 2 2:35pm 2:35pm 250SX West Qualifying 2 2:50pm 2:50pm 250SX East Qualifying 2 3:05pm 3:05pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 2 3:20pm 3:20pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 2 3:35pm 3:35pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 2 3:45pm 3:45pm KTM Junior Racing Free Practice 2 4:00pm 4:00pm Promoter Track Walk #2 4:10pm 4:10pm Promoter Track Walk #3 4:20pm 4:20pm Track Maintenance 5:30pm 5:30pm Opening Ceremonies 6:06pm 6:06pm 250SX West Heat 6:20pm 6:20pm 250SX East Heat 6:34pm 6:34pm 450SX Heat 1 6:48pm 6:48pm 450SX Heat 2 7:02pm 7:02pm KTM Junior Racing Main Event (3 Laps) 7:08pm 7:08pm Track Maintenance 7:20pm 7:20pm 250SX Last Chance Qualifier 7:32pm 7:32pm 450SX Last Chance Qualifier 7:39pm 7:39pm Intermission 7:46pm 7:46pm 250SX Sighting Lap 7:51pm 7:51pm 250SX East/West Showdown (15 Minutes + 1 Lap) 8:08pm 8:08pm 250SX Victory Circle 8:17pm 8:17pm Track Maintenance 8:22pm 8:22pm 450SX Sighting Lap 8:27pm 8:27pm 450SX Main Event (20 Minutes + 1 Lap) 8:49pm 8:49pm 450SX Victory Circle