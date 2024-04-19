Results Archive
MXGP of
Sardegna
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Camden McLellan
Full Results
GNCC
The Old Gray
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Supercross
Foxborough
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Nashville
Sat Apr 20
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat Apr 27
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 27
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jalek Swoll
  3. Max Anstie
Full Entry List
Full Schedule
How to Watch: Nashville

How to Watch Nashville

April 19, 2024 11:00am
by:

On Saturday, the 14th round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The Nashville SX round will be the seventh round of the 250SX East Region Championship and will be the eighth round of the 250SX West Region Championship as we will our first of two East/West Showdown events this season.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT on PeacockPeacock will carry live coverage of the Nashville Supercross night show beginning at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.

CNBC will run a re-air of the Nashville Supercross night show program on Monday at 1 a.m. EDT/Sunday at 10 p.m. PDT.

Remember, you can also listen live to all 31 rounds of SMX on the NBC Sports Audio Channel 85 on Sirius XM.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will be back in action on April 27 and 28 at the Hoosier GNCC in Indiana. 

And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season will be back in action on May 4 and 5 for the fifth round MXGP of Portugal.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

  • Supercross

    Nashville

     KTM Junior Supercross
    Saturday, April 20
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      TBA
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 20 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 20 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      April 21 - 1:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Nigh Show (Re-air)
      April 22 - 1:00 AM
      CNBC
Nashville Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

2024 Standings

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 156
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 141
3Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 130
4Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 121
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 116
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States 120
2Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France 116
3Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 107
4Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 105
5Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 95
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 261
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 261
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 246
4Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 231
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 222
Full Standings

Other Links

2024 Souvenir Program

View the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

General

Supercross Live Timing

2024 AMA National Numbers

RELATED: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Supercross Sign Ups Now Open

Nashville Supercross

Nashville Supercross Race Center

Nashville Supercross Injury Report

Nashville Supercross provisional entry lists:

Supercross

Nashville - 250SX Showdown Provisional Entry List

April 20, 2024
Nissan Stadium
Nashville, TN United States
Revised: April 9 2024 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
16 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France KTM 250 SX-F
24 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
26 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States Yamaha YZ250F
30 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R
31 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Entry List
Supercross

Nashville - 450SX Provisional Entry List

April 20, 2024
Nissan Stadium
Nashville, TN United States
Revised: March 22 2024 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
9 Adam Cianciarulo Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
Full Entry List

Follow

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

Other Info

Nissan Stadium
Address: One Titan Way
Nashville, TN 37213

Practice & Qualifying — 11:30 a.m. Eastern/8 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific

Tickets

Get tickets to the Nashville Supercross.

Track Map

The 2024 Nashville Supercross layout.
The 2024 Nashville Supercross layout. Feld Motor Sports

Animated Track Map

Courtesy of SupercrossLIVE

Race Day Schedule

  • Supercross

    Nashville

     KTM Junior Supercross
    Saturday, April 20
    Nissan Stadium
    Nashville, TN United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (CDT)
    Saturday
    11:00am 11:00am 250SX Overflow Free Practice
    11:10am 11:10am 250SX West Free Practice
    11:20am 11:20am 250SX East Free Practice
    11:30am 11:30am 450SX Group A Free Practice
    11:40am 11:40am 450SX Group B Free Practice
    11:50am 11:50am 450SX Group C Free Practice
    11:58am 11:58am Track Maintenance
    12:05pm 12:05pm 250SX Overflow Qualifying 1 Peacock
    12:20pm 12:20pm 250SX West Qualifying 1 Peacock
    12:35pm 12:35pm 250SX East Qualifying 1 Peacock
    12:50pm 12:50pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 1 Peacock
    1:05pm 1:05pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 1
    1:20pm 1:20pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 1
    1:30pm 1:30pm KTM Junior Racing Free Practice 1
    1:45pm 1:45pm Promoter Track Walk #1
    1:55pm 1:55pm Track Maintenance
    2:20pm 2:20pm 250SX Overflow Qualifying 2
    2:35pm 2:35pm 250SX West Qualifying 2
    2:50pm 2:50pm 250SX East Qualifying 2
    3:05pm 3:05pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 2
    3:20pm 3:20pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 2
    3:35pm 3:35pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 2
    3:45pm 3:45pm KTM Junior Racing Free Practice 2
    4:00pm 4:00pm Promoter Track Walk #2
    4:10pm 4:10pm Promoter Track Walk #3
    4:20pm 4:20pm Track Maintenance
    5:30pm 5:30pm Opening Ceremonies
    6:06pm 6:06pm 250SX West Heat Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    6:20pm 6:20pm 250SX East Heat Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    6:34pm 6:34pm 450SX Heat 1
    6:48pm 6:48pm 450SX Heat 2
    7:02pm 7:02pm KTM Junior Racing Main Event (3 Laps)
    7:08pm 7:08pm Track Maintenance
    7:20pm 7:20pm 250SX Last Chance Qualifier
    7:32pm 7:32pm 450SX Last Chance Qualifier
    7:39pm 7:39pm Intermission
    7:46pm 7:46pm 250SX Sighting Lap
    7:51pm 7:51pm 250SX East/West Showdown (15 Minutes + 1 Lap)
    8:08pm 8:08pm 250SX Victory Circle
    8:17pm 8:17pm Track Maintenance
    8:22pm 8:22pm 450SX Sighting Lap
    8:27pm 8:27pm 450SX Main Event (20 Minutes + 1 Lap)
    8:49pm 8:49pm 450SX Victory Circle
Nashville Supercross Schedule

Read Now
June 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now