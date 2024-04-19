On Saturday, the 14th round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The Nashville SX round will be the seventh round of the 250SX East Region Championship and will be the eighth round of the 250SX West Region Championship as we will our first of two East/West Showdown events this season.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the Nashville Supercross night show beginning at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.

CNBC will run a re-air of the Nashville Supercross night show program on Monday at 1 a.m. EDT/Sunday at 10 p.m. PDT.

Remember, you can also listen live to all 31 rounds of SMX on the NBC Sports Audio Channel 85 on Sirius XM.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will be back in action on April 27 and 28 at the Hoosier GNCC in Indiana.

And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season will be back in action on May 4 and 5 for the fifth round MXGP of Portugal.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule