Everyone following the MXGP FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) knows Jorge Prado’s game: Holeshot and win in Saturday’s Ram qualifying race, which then sets him up for the first gate pick in Sunday’s first moto, where he then grabs another Fox Holeshot Award and sets up his day right from the start.

At round four of this year’s season, though, Prado had an odd technical difficulty on Saturday when his seat came off, resulting in a 17th place finish. He wouldn’t have a good gate pick on a track that definitely favors the better gates, which gave his stacked field of competitors—former World Champions like Tim Gajser, Romain Febvre and Jeffrey Herlings—some hope they could finally turn momentum back in their direction.

Read the full qualifying report.

How would Prado do with a bad start? Well, we’ll never know, because even with the 17th gate pick, he nailed the Fox Holeshot anyway! All hope was not lost, though, because this time Prado didn’t have the mojo, and Febvre pushed him hard then made the move, as did Gajser. Gajser nearly nipped Febvre at the line, while Prado took third, and it appeared his competitors were about to make some moves in the series. No matter, Prado stormed back with another great start in the second moto, and Febvre was once again there to challenge him. Febvre made a mistake, though, and that was enough for Prado to escape with the moto win and 3-1 scores for the overall, making undefeated, overall, in four MXGP races this year.

In MX2, Liam Everts was simply the only consistent rider for the day, as Kay de Wolf won a moto but suffered a first-turn crash in another, and Simon Laengenfelder crashed in the first moto but won the second. Everts went 3-2 to snag a solid overall win.

Here’s the full story via Infront Moto Racing’s press release, plus highlights and results.

Prado Fights Back to Win Again While Everts Claims A Sweet Victory In Trentino

PIETRAMURATA (Trentino) – One of the classic venues of the MXGP World Motocross Championships, the incredible Crossodromo “Il Ciclomino” near the town of Arco, hosted the fourth round of the series this weekend in front of a full crowd of exuberant fans from all across Europe! Following Saturday’s dramatic RAM Qualifying Races which saw problems for both red plate holders, the tension was mounting to see if the chasers could continue to cut back the points lead in Sunday’s Grand Prix races.

Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing team leader Jorge Prado had issues on Saturday which left him with zero point from the RAM Qualifying Race. His pursuers smelt blood and struck first as Romain Febvre for the Kawasaki Racing Team and Tim Gajser for Team HRC both overtook the reigning Champ in race one. However, a poor start for the Slovenian and a crash for the Frenchman allowed the Spaniard to win race two, and the overall for the fourth Grand Prix in a row.

In MX2, red plate holder Kay de Wolf took another dominant win in race one for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing, but a first corner crash left him out of the overall picture. His chief Championship rival, Simon Laengenfelder, took the second race win from a clear holeshot for Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing, but it was Liam Everts who took the overall Grand Prix with a solid 3-2 scorecard, the first GP win of the year for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.