Foxborough provided yet another unexpected turn in a roller coaster of a season that’s already seen plenty of unpredictable plot twists. To get a better idea of how everything played out, we fired off questions to former pro, and NBC Pit Reporter, Jason Thomas.
Like we’ve seen so many times already this year, weather impacted race day. Talk about how moisture affected the track. Were you surprised the track didn’t get worse than it did?
The SMX Track Crew are miracle workers. I have been mesmerized so many times with what they are capable of, and I really have stopped doubting them. It was a complete deluge on Friday, and we still had a superb racetrack on Saturday. The toughest part of the track wasn’t even the rain-affected aspects, it was more the hard base that created wheel spin. Kudos to that tireless team that pulls a rabbit out of their hat on a weekly basis.
When you have a year like this one, where rain plays such a consistent role all season, do the guys get in the “rain groove,” so to speak? Is it something they just get used to and deal with, or is every soft track its own mountain to climb?
There is a familiarity that comes with it, sure. Riders don’t practice in conditions like that very often so the constant exposure on race day just creates more comfort. Also, riders learn what settings work in softer conditions so they know what to change to mid-day, or from heat race to main event, etc. Half of the battle with bike setup is for the rider to know how to communicate with the team on direction. Having the same-ish dynamic over and over with rain just facilitates that conversation so they get to the right setting more quickly.
Cameron McAdoo really seems like he’s leveled up in 2024. Is he still having sketchy moments that just aren’t caught on camera, or do you think he’s taken a step forward in complementing his raw speed with stability and control?
He has certainly found more stability this season. He’s not infallible but I believe it’s being more comfortable with the necessary pace. Simply put, he’s been capable of this pace before, but it required a much higher risk being taken to achieve/sustain it. Now, he’s more in his comfort zone with the pace, which allows him to lower the risk ratio. That means less sketchiness and less crashing. It’s a normal aspect of maturation and progression.
If Haiden Deegan was closer to McAdoo in points, do you think we would have seen McAdoo go after him? Or was that as fast as McAdoo could go?
I think McAdoo has shown a willingness to take races as they come. Haiden was having a great main event. Pushing past the limit when the situation isn’t conducive will usually end poorly. Only Cam knows if he had more in the tank if needed but the willingness and acceptance to take what the race offered is a sure sign of mental progress. Younger riders would “send it” in that moment and put themselves in a precarious position. Big picture, the points lead widened. That’s the most productive viewpoint.
Speaking of Deegan, he’s been pretty up and down in 2024. Foxborough was definitely an “up.” Did you see anything about his riding that suggested he’d made changes or specific improvements, or did the night simply go his way?
The preseason wrist injury is the big factor here. He rode only a handful of times before Detroit and wasn’t even sure he would race a short time before it. That lack of preparation can’t be overstated. Having been in that same scenario myself, it’s a daunting ask to go out and try to compete for a championship when you’re way behind on prep. He’s been slowly getting better. Indy was a huge step forward and he took another one at Foxborough. The question is, did he do too much damage early in the season when he was still getting back to form? Can he be good enough down the stretch to offset the lost points?
Adam Cianciarulo recently announced his retirement at the end of this season. Did you notice him much out there, and if so, could you notice any type of difference in the way he rode?
It’s been a tough slog for AC. He’s one of the most likable riders on the track and most find themselves cheering for him. This 2024 version is a shadow of what we know he’s capable of. That’s not atypical for riders in their last season. The risk of serious injury outweighs nearly everything else when a rider knows it’s time to move on. He’s riding within himself and it’s a feeling I know from my own experience. Could he go faster? Of course. Would he have to take big risks? Yes. Is he willing to do so this close to the end? It appears not and I completely understand why.
The situation in the 450SX Class right now is insane! Cooper Webb has made up points in the last three rounds on Jett Lawrence, and the two are now tied in points with just four races left. Webb is the last person you want to let hang around, too. How serious is this for Lawrence, and what kind of intensity will we see from Webb in the coming races?
This is a full code red situation. What felt like a runaway championship leaving Indy now feels like it’s going to be down to the last lap come SLC. I still believe Jett is the fastest rider, but if he can’t clean up the bad starts and subsequent mistakes, it may not matter. Webb has his confidence back and has been down this road before. He is going to apply as much pressure as humanly possible over the next four races. The more he can get Jett out of his rhythm, the better. If Jett gets out front and is left to his own devices, there isn’t much anyone can do about it. The key is preventing that opportunity.
Lawrence got an uncharacteristic bad start and was forced to come through the pack. He got all the way up to fifth, but were you surprised he wasn’t able to come through a little faster? After all, we’ve seen him make up tons of ground at past rounds, seemingly in the blink of an eye.
It was a difficult ask with that much traffic to contend with. He was passing the likes of Eli Tomac on his way through. Further, the top three were putting in some of their best rides of the season. I think fourth was the best he could have realistically asked for with that start. I would guess he will do a few hundred starts this week in preparation for Nashville. His first lap positioning will be mission critical over the next four races.
We know Ken Roczen is full of talent and speed, but his race craft is impressive too. Take us through his battle with Chase Sexton for second. It was almost as if Roczen knew where Sexton was going before Sexton even knew!
The track was tough to pass on with the lack of traction. That immediately makes life tougher for Sexton. Also, he and Kenny are friends which takes an overly aggressive move off the table. Right or wrong, that’s reality. So, as Sexton was stuck behind Roczen, he tried a few moves and they proved unsuccessful. The trouble there is that Sexton then showed his hand. Roczen learned where Sexton had an edge and then moved to protect those lines and/or change to Sexton’s line. That leaves few options as time ticks away.
Ideally, Sexton wants to make a plan to surprise Roczen and make a decisive move. Once you try the same pass a few times in the same spot, the likelihood of success goes way down. At a certain point, Sexton’s best bet was Roczen making a mistake. This is where the “falling into someone else’s pace” comes into play. Sexton was unable to utilize his quicker lines because Roczen was ready to block the exit or nullify any momentum Sexton could create. If you ever hear someone say how important it is to immediately make a pass when you reach a rider’s rear wheel, this is why.