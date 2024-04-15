Foxborough provided yet another unexpected turn in a roller coaster of a season that’s already seen plenty of unpredictable plot twists. To get a better idea of how everything played out, we fired off questions to former pro, and NBC Pit Reporter, Jason Thomas.

Like we’ve seen so many times already this year, weather impacted race day. Talk about how moisture affected the track. Were you surprised the track didn’t get worse than it did?

The SMX Track Crew are miracle workers. I have been mesmerized so many times with what they are capable of, and I really have stopped doubting them. It was a complete deluge on Friday, and we still had a superb racetrack on Saturday. The toughest part of the track wasn’t even the rain-affected aspects, it was more the hard base that created wheel spin. Kudos to that tireless team that pulls a rabbit out of their hat on a weekly basis.

When you have a year like this one, where rain plays such a consistent role all season, do the guys get in the “rain groove,” so to speak? Is it something they just get used to and deal with, or is every soft track its own mountain to climb?

There is a familiarity that comes with it, sure. Riders don’t practice in conditions like that very often so the constant exposure on race day just creates more comfort. Also, riders learn what settings work in softer conditions so they know what to change to mid-day, or from heat race to main event, etc. Half of the battle with bike setup is for the rider to know how to communicate with the team on direction. Having the same-ish dynamic over and over with rain just facilitates that conversation so they get to the right setting more quickly.