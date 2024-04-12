Random Stats (DC)

At the last round of the Monster Energy Supercross Championship in St. Louis, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Eli Tomac won a 450 round for the 10th year in a row, tying James Stewart (2005-'14) for the most consecutive years having won at least one supercross race. Tomac also holds the all-time standard for the most years with at least one victory across all series and classes--he's won at least one race in every year of his professional career, beginning with his debut race, the 2010 Hangtown 250 National, which he won.

And here's a stat question: Before Eli's 1-1-1 and Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Levi Kitchen's 1-1-1 in the 250 SX division, has there ever been a Triple Crown round where riders swept all three races in both classes?

Finally, and this is as random as it gets, but did you know that back in 2016, Cooper Webb and Jorge Prado each ended up tied for 32nd place in the final MX2 World Championship standings with 47 points apiece? Webb went 2-1 at the U.S. Grand Prix at Charlotte, while Prado, who had turned 15 that year and was thus old enough to race MXGP, rode the last three rounds of the series at Assen, Holland, Charlotte and Glen Helen, with a best-mojo finish of second at Assen.

Flagger Finder (DC)

Our friend Kevin Newell made his annual post on Vital MX looking for fellow enthusiasts who might want to help with caution flattering at AMA Pro Motocross races this summer:

"Calling all volunteers! The 2024 SuperMotocross season is underway and Flagger Finder is once again rallying volunteers to join our cause. Last year, thanks to your incredible support, we made significant strides in supplying volunteer flaggers to the majority of the 11 outdoor races in the series. Your feedback was invaluable, and we're committed to enhancing the experience this year!

"We've discovered that while some tracks have established partnerships with local clubs to fulfill volunteer needs, there's still a demand for additional flaggers to ensure seamless operations. With ample volunteers, we can effectively segment the track, optimizing response times and maintaining rider safety. It's imperative to uphold the professionalism of our sport; no rider should ever have to wield a flag due to a shortage of trained personnel. Our foremost concern is rider safety, so while numbers matter, ensuring our volunteers understand flagging protocols is paramount. Join us in safeguarding the thrill of motocross while embracing the responsibility of keeping riders safe. Let's make this season unforgettable for all the right reasons!"

New Track In Southern California (Keefer)

With a lot of tracks closing down in Southern California the last few years, it's nice to see one open up. Sunfair 42 is a track located in Joshua Tree, California and is a hidden gem up in the high dez. There isn't a lot of deep dirt conditions in Southern California and Sunfair seems to rip their track super deep in order to get some long ruts. The track is evolving and is not open to the public yet, but they should be opening up to the public shortly. They have a main track, vet, beginner, mini, two SX tracks, an AX track and more in the works. Neil (the owner) said he would love to have races start sometime soon and the cool thing about the Sunfair track is that it is in the HIGH DEZ! We haven't had a MX track in quite sometime so it's nice to have a place to ride somewhat close to home that isn't rock hard. We So Cal riders need to support our local tracks as much as we can or else we won't have any tracks to ride here soon! Go follow @Sunfair42 on Instagram and see when they have some private ride days as well as a practice hopefully soon. Here is an on board Go-Pro that I took near the end of the day a couple weeks back.