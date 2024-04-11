We didn't run this column last week. Not because we gave Phil the week off due to the break in racing, we fully expected a column from him, but, being the Philthiest man to ever throw a leg over a motorcycle, he gave us the double birds and left us hanging. Well, he's back this week, and in true Philth Phassion, pulled no punches in this week's UnPhiltered.

If you have a question for Nicoletti that, depending on his mood, he may or may not answer, be sure to ship it over to him: Phil@racerxonline.com.

Phil,

We’ve got plenty of moto-themed questions waiting to be answered by you, but here at the virtual offices of Racer X we’re deadlocked in heated argument that can only be settled by you. The old music group, Creed, is apparently making a comeback and is somehow rising in popularity. Weege and Mitch Kendra are all in on Creed, literally defining it as “Legit, kick ass music.” I’m so far on the other side of the fence you couldn’t hit me with a sniper rifle. Creed was horrible twenty years ago, and they’re horrible now. I’d rather engage in your exercise of duct taping my hands to the bars of a 450, pinning it in third, and trying to get around a supercross track, than sit down and listen to even a single song created by those clowns. It should also be noted that Mitch also thinks Nickelback is a great band. Now, we need a ruling by you. All parties have agreed that this is legally binding, and will abide by your decision. Do the right thing, Phil.

-Aaron Hansel

Listen idiots,

I couldn’t care less about music. The infatuation people havewith bands, or singers, is mind blowing. Like, who gives a f&ck!? Do I listen to music? Yes. Do I care who is singing it, or what their name is? No. Does Creed make some? Sure. I’m sure we've all been six feet from the edge thinking. Creed does have some bangers that are undeniable. I’m not the guy to be asking about this shit. Like I said, I don't really give a shit. If it's a song I don’t mind, I let it play. If it blows, I skip it. Simple. Bands, and knowing what songs they play, are a waste of space in my brain and I don’t have enough storage up above to waste on that.

-Phil

Hey Phil!

Do you think there is a chance we could see women's races and/or electric motocross races at scattered MX/SX venues in the future, similar to what they do with SX Futures? It would be a great way to promote them, as a side show.

-Catherin

I believe there are talks about bringing back some WMX races. Don’t quote me on that, but I think there was [Note: That's actually already happened. WMX is back and there will be two Pro Motocross rounds this year at High Point and Ironman]. I’m all for the women’s motocross. I am an advocate of women’s sports in general. I have three sisters and two of them were athletic so I always enjoyed watching them. I used to love watching WMX 14 years ago when Jessica Patterson and Ashley Fiolek would duke it out. It would be cool to mix in WMX with some of the combine races and make it to where it’s their own day. I

Now this: I would WAY WAY WAY rather see a WMX race than watch an electric dirt bike class. That’s my own personal opinion. Do the women go as fast as the men? No. But their battles and intensity are just as high so I’m an advocate of it. But if that does come to fruition, the women need to show up. They need to show up and show there is a market for them, especially if they get put on days when the motocross nationals have the combines races.

-Phil