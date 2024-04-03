American Honda Extends Role as Manufacturer Partner of Pro Motocross

Honda is arguably the most well-known manufacturer in American motocross, with a rich legacy that dates back to the sport’s infancy. The legendary Elsinore motorcycle fostered the brand’s ascension into a powerhouse program and since then Honda has grown to become the winningest manufacturer in Pro Motocross history with more championships and wins than any other competitor. That record distinction is attributed in part to the incredible talent piloting Honda motorcycles over the past 50 years, which is a who’s who of the sport’s most famous athletes like Marty Smith, David Bailey, Rick Johnson, Jeff Stanton, Jeremy McGrath, Ricky Carmichael, and now Jett Lawrence, just to name a few. Last summer, Lawrence gave Honda its second perfect Pro Motocross season with an undefeated title run that complemented Carmichael’s groundbreaking feat during the 2002 season. However, Lawrence left his own mark on the record by becoming the first to do it as a premier class rookie.

“You cannot tell the history of American motocross without Honda, a manufacturer that is responsible for a significant portion of the sport’s many milestones,” said Davey Coombs, President, MX Sports Pro Racing. “The brand is nothing short of iconic when you consider the amount of on-track success they’ve had and the long list of champions and Hall of Famers that have ridden their motorcycles. They’re integral to the past, present, and future of the Pro Motocross Championship.”

The 2024 Pro Motocross Championship is the centerpiece of the SuperMotocross World Championship, with an 11-round summer schedule that will visit 10 different states from late May through the end of August. The season will kick off on Memorial Day Weekend in Southern California with the Honda Fox Raceway National on Saturday, May 25, from Fox Raceway at Pala.

