The following press release is from Pro Motocross:
American Honda Extends Role as Manufacturer Partner of Pro Motocross
Defending Manufacturers’ Cup Champion to Serve as Title Sponsor of Season Opening Fox Raceway National
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., has announced the return of American Honda as a manufacturer partner of the 2024 Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. The decorated and highly distinguished OEM has extended its multi-year support of the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series, which will be highlighted this summer by its title sponsorship of the season opening Honda Fox Raceway National Presented by Fox Racing on May 25 during Memorial Day Weekend. The annual Southern California kickoff from Fox Raceway at Pala will be Round 18 of the SuperMotocross World Championship Series.
“It’s been a privilege to host the opening round of the Pro Motocross Championship the past four seasons and it’s fitting to begin the summer in Southern California, where the majority of the industry is based,” said Myron Short, Event Organizer, Fox Raceway National. “That includes American Honda, who we are excited to welcome back to Fox Raceway as a title sponsor. The ‘Red Riders’ are synonymous with the sport and with our National serving as their proverbial home race, Honda is an ideal partner to begin the championship on a high note.”
Honda served as title sponsor of the opening round for the 2022 season and enjoyed a banner year of success on the track during the 2023 campaign by capturing an unprecedented six of the season’s seven championships, including a sweep of the Pro Motocross titles with the Australian sibling duo of Jett and Hunter Lawrence. The overwhelming number of achievements easily positioned Team Honda HRC to earn “Team of the Year” honors and also saw the brand secure the coveted Manufacturers’ Cup. With another talent-laden lineup for 2024 consisting of the Lawrences in the 450 Class and a 250 Class pairing of Jo Shimoda and Chance Hymas, Team Honda HRC will be poised for another year of championship contention.
“The Pro Motocross Championship is where American Honda built its foundation of success here in the U.S., and series support remains a cornerstone of our commitment to competing at the highest level,” said Brandon Wilson, Manager of Racing and Advertising, American Honda. “We’re eager to open the season at Fox Raceway and begin what is sure to be a difficult but very exciting title defense in both classes.”
Honda is arguably the most well-known manufacturer in American motocross, with a rich legacy that dates back to the sport’s infancy. The legendary Elsinore motorcycle fostered the brand’s ascension into a powerhouse program and since then Honda has grown to become the winningest manufacturer in Pro Motocross history with more championships and wins than any other competitor. That record distinction is attributed in part to the incredible talent piloting Honda motorcycles over the past 50 years, which is a who’s who of the sport’s most famous athletes like Marty Smith, David Bailey, Rick Johnson, Jeff Stanton, Jeremy McGrath, Ricky Carmichael, and now Jett Lawrence, just to name a few. Last summer, Lawrence gave Honda its second perfect Pro Motocross season with an undefeated title run that complemented Carmichael’s groundbreaking feat during the 2002 season. However, Lawrence left his own mark on the record by becoming the first to do it as a premier class rookie.
“You cannot tell the history of American motocross without Honda, a manufacturer that is responsible for a significant portion of the sport’s many milestones,” said Davey Coombs, President, MX Sports Pro Racing. “The brand is nothing short of iconic when you consider the amount of on-track success they’ve had and the long list of champions and Hall of Famers that have ridden their motorcycles. They’re integral to the past, present, and future of the Pro Motocross Championship.”
The 2024 Pro Motocross Championship is the centerpiece of the SuperMotocross World Championship, with an 11-round summer schedule that will visit 10 different states from late May through the end of August. The season will kick off on Memorial Day Weekend in Southern California with the Honda Fox Raceway National on Saturday, May 25, from Fox Raceway at Pala.
Tickets are now available for all 11 rounds and can be purchased by visiting www.ProMotocross.com.