Max Vohland to Miss Remainder of Supercross with Hip Injury
Max Vohland has taken to Instagram to explain some details on his injury from January. Vohland finished fifth at the Monster Energy AMA Supercross opener, then 19th at the second round due to a mechanical issue, then suffered a hard practice during the week leading into the San Diego Supercross. In the crash, Vohland dislocated his hip, which required surgery. In his post on Thursday night, he stated complications from the surgery have impacted his recovery and he will now miss the remainder of the supercross campaign.
Vohland’s full post is below.
“With SX moving back to the West Coast, I wanted to give everybody an update. In late January, I experienced a crash leading to a hip dislocation, which required surgical intervention to get it back in place. Complications from surgery have significantly hindered my recovery process. As a result, I am unable to participate in the remaining SX rounds. I am fully committed to my rehab and aim to return as soon as possible. I would like to thank all the fans and sponsors for their unwavering support during this time. Racing has its highs and lows which is a part of the journey. I eagerly look forward to get back on the bike and race as soon as I’m able.”
After racing with Red Bull KTM in his first three years of racing professional (2021, 2022, and 2023), he signed a deal with the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team. At the Anaheim 1 SX season opener in his debut on a Kawasaki KX250, he won the second heat race of the night and was battling for a podium position in the late stages of the main event. Unfortunately, Vohland’s supercross season has come to an end early. Without a specific date, he said he wants to return to racing as soon as possible. Note, the AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off May 25 with the Fox Raceway National.