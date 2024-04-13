Back East

With all the craziness that’s been happening the last few races, you may have forgotten just how tight things are in the 250SX East Region, which has been on break for a few weeks. Well, buckle up, because the Foxborough round is going to a crucial round in the battle for the championship. Cameron McAdoo currently holds the red plate, but only by a mere two points over Tom Vialle, whose supercross skills seem to have improved dramatically in 2024. Don't count out the likes of Haiden Deegan and Pierce Brown, who are still in the hunt, too. (More on that below.) No matter what happens, one of these two is going to leave Foxborough happier than the other. -Aaron Hansel

Now or Never

Pierce Brown is having a great year. He’s avoided the big mistakes and crashes that’ve cost him dearly in the past, and he’s been incredibly consistent, going 5-5-5-4-4 so far. He’s also third in the points, 11 back of McAdoo. All of this is fantastic for Brown, and he should be proud of what he’s accomplished so far in 2024. However, his starts have been horrible and are preventing him from batting for wins and podiums. And with the gap to first starting to gradually grow, he’s going to need to finish ahead of McAdoo and Vialle if he wants to keep his championship hopes alive and well. We’ll see what happens if Brown can get out of the gate well in Foxborough. -Hansel

Collarbone Coty

Coty Schock has been a revelation this season. His worst finish has been eighth, and he’s finished as high as fourth. Perhaps even more impressive, and even perplexing, are the reports of his broken collarbone. After Haiden Deegan sent him over a berm in Birmingham, Schock’s already cracked collarbone was promoted to fully fractured status. In fact, he was initially listed as not being able to race the following week in Indianapolis, but then somehow finished fifth! How much better is he going to be now that he’s had a few weeks to rest and recuperate? -Hansel

Mercurial Season

Things have been up and down for Deegan so far in 2024. He was 16th at the first 250SX East Region round (as a part of the first turn crash), then came back a week later and won the overall. Since then, he’s gone 4-9-3, and has had some disagreements here and there with other riders. He’s also a big part of the reason why the AMA is now imposing fines for flipping people off. Even his post-race press conference demeanor has fluctuated wildly. Which Deegan will we get in Foxborough? -Hansel