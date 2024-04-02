SMX Track Maps Revealed, Tickets Now on Sale

SuperMotocross Priority Members can purchase tickets starting today, April 2 with public on-sale availability beginning Tuesday, April 9 at SuperMotocross.com.

Last year’s landmark inaugural season saw two of the sport’s youngest and brightest stars cement their place in the history books. At just 17, Haiden Deegan earned Rookie of the Year and captured the 250cc World Championship while Australian sensation Jett Lawrence, at 20, became the first-ever 450cc World Champion in the premier class, also as a rookie.

zMAX Dragway is situated adjacent to Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. and its world famous four-lane dragstrip and dual grandstands provided the perfect backdrop to host last year’s first-ever SMX World Championship Playoff. The Charlotte area is a hotbed for fans of the sport and is an easy city to get to from most points in the Eastern region. Last year’s playoff became the “must see” event of the year and is a primary reason for our return. zMAX Dragway proved to be a world-class facility in every way where the SMX experience was fully brought to life with a full day of fan activities on Friday, an industry packed FanFest on Saturday and a multitude of prime camping options for every budget.

zMAX Dragway Track Map

Custom designed track layout will feature the best of both worlds – Supercross and Pro Motocross.