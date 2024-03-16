Covered Chaos

Supercross is a crazy sport with unlimited variables, especially with soft dirt like the soil in Indianapolis, but there is one thing the teams and riders won’t have to worry about this weekend—inclement weather, which has had a huge impact on the races so far this year. With the threat of rain and mud gone, and the comfort of familiar dirt on the horizon, look for the boys to bring the heat this weekend in Indy. -Aaron Hansel

Making Gains

A look at the results will show that Justin Barcia isn’t having the kind of year that boosts his average. The Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas rider came into the season fresh off injury and has been struggling to regain his form since. He’s also had a hard time finding the comfort he wants on his machine. He looked markedly better in Birmingham, however, and afterward told us he felt much better, thanks in part to, surprisingly, some stock-based WP suspension componentry. Will this setup lead to success in Indianapolis? -Hansel

Threepeat

Let’s not mince words, Tom Vialle has been absolutely fantastic lately. The Red Bull KTM rider got third in Arlington, won a wet Daytona, and backed it up by spanking everyone on a dry, rutty track in Birmingham. If you wanted to look at both sides you could say Daytona was a mudder and Birmingham had no whoops, and those would be valid points, but they won’t solid be arguments if Vialle shuts ‘em down for a third straight time in Indianapolis. -Hansel