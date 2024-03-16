Covered Chaos
Supercross is a crazy sport with unlimited variables, especially with soft dirt like the soil in Indianapolis, but there is one thing the teams and riders won’t have to worry about this weekend—inclement weather, which has had a huge impact on the races so far this year. With the threat of rain and mud gone, and the comfort of familiar dirt on the horizon, look for the boys to bring the heat this weekend in Indy. -Aaron Hansel
Making Gains
A look at the results will show that Justin Barcia isn’t having the kind of year that boosts his average. The Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas rider came into the season fresh off injury and has been struggling to regain his form since. He’s also had a hard time finding the comfort he wants on his machine. He looked markedly better in Birmingham, however, and afterward told us he felt much better, thanks in part to, surprisingly, some stock-based WP suspension componentry. Will this setup lead to success in Indianapolis? -Hansel
Threepeat
Let’s not mince words, Tom Vialle has been absolutely fantastic lately. The Red Bull KTM rider got third in Arlington, won a wet Daytona, and backed it up by spanking everyone on a dry, rutty track in Birmingham. If you wanted to look at both sides you could say Daytona was a mudder and Birmingham had no whoops, and those would be valid points, but they won’t solid be arguments if Vialle shuts ‘em down for a third straight time in Indianapolis. -Hansel
The Constant War
We came into Birmingham with 250SX East Region points leader Max Anstie holding a one-point advantage over second place. Anstie is no longer the leader, Vialle is, but the series left Birmingham the same way it came in—with the points leader just a single point over second place. Behind him the series is still tight too, with just five points separating the top three. How will this championship landscape look after the weekend? -Hansel
Model of Consistency
Last week we pointed out how consistent Pierce Brown has been (he was fourth in Birmingham after going 5-5-5 to start out the season), so it’s only fair we point out just how steady Cameron McAdoo has been, something he hasn’t exactly been known for in the past. Aside from a chilly 15th place in Detroit that wasn’t his fault, McAdoo has been fantastic, going 2-2-2 in the last three rounds. Not surprisingly, he finds himself in second, one point behind Vialle. If he can pull out his first win of the season this weekend, he’ll have the red plate, too. -Hansel
Indianapolis Triple Crown + KTM Junior Supercross
Heartbreak Hangover
Getting your heart ripped out and roosted on isn’t easy, as evidenced by the painful post made by Yarrive Konsky, owner of Firepower Honda. As mentioned above, the team came into Birmingham with the points lead with Anstie but left early due to a random mechanical failure that prevented him from finishing the main event. It was devastating in points too—Anstie is now eighth and 21 points out of the lead. Can the Firepower Honda team bounce back in the best way possible with a win in Indianapolis? -Hansel
Knockdowns, Penalties, and Frustration
Yep, that just about sums up Haiden Deegan’s night in Birmingham after going down on the start of his heat, punting Coty Schock off the track in the final turn of the main, and later being penalized two spots after gaining an advantage after going off the track. When the exhaust cleared, Deegan was credited with ninth place, is now tied for fourth with Schock, and is 12 points of out of the lead. He’s not out of this thing, and if he can avoid the drama in Indianapolis and focus on winning, it’d be a step in the right direction in getting back in healthy contention. -Hansel
Fan Favorite
As if this season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross hasn’t been exciting enough, this weekend Indy will host the second Triple Crown of the season. Fans love the three-race format as they never know who will come out on top at the end of the night. Cooper Webb won the first Triple Crown of the year at A2, without winning a single race. Will his consistency pay off again in Indy? -Sarah Whitmore
Repeat
Last year in Indy, Ken Roczen took an emotional win, the first for his new team. He has already won a race this year in Glendale, but can he pull off another win this weekend? Most riders have a certain type of track they are better at, but for Kenny it seems like he can be fast at any type of track, it just depends on if he is feeling it that night or not. -Whitmore
Tick Tock
Now that we are officially in the second half of the season, I think we are all waiting for Eli Tomac to get a win. Tomac fans were all certain Daytona would be the one, but he came up just short in second. However, since he is the winningest Triple Crown rider of all time, could this weekend be his time? -Whitmore