Results Archive
GNCC
Wild Boar
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Tyler D Medaglia
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
GNCC
The General
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Arenacross
Daytona Beach 2
News
Supercross
Birmingham
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Live Now
Arenacross
Salem
News
Live Now
Supercross
Indianapolis
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Denver
Fri Mar 22
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 23
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 23
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Mar 24
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Las Vegas
Fri Mar 29
News
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Mar 30
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Full Schedule
10 Things to Watch: Indianapolis

March 16, 2024 6:00am

Covered Chaos

Supercross is a crazy sport with unlimited variables, especially with soft dirt like the soil in Indianapolis, but there is one thing the teams and riders won’t have to worry about this weekend—inclement weather, which has had a huge impact on the races so far this year. With the threat of rain and mud gone, and the comfort of familiar dirt on the horizon, look for the boys to bring the heat this weekend in Indy. -Aaron Hansel

Making Gains

A look at the results will show that Justin Barcia isn’t having the kind of year that boosts his average. The Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas rider came into the season fresh off injury and has been struggling to regain his form since. He’s also had a hard time finding the comfort he wants on his machine. He looked markedly better in Birmingham, however, and afterward told us he felt much better, thanks in part to, surprisingly, some stock-based WP suspension componentry. Will this setup lead to success in Indianapolis? -Hansel

Threepeat

Let’s not mince words, Tom Vialle has been absolutely fantastic lately. The Red Bull KTM rider got third in Arlington, won a wet Daytona, and backed it up by spanking everyone on a dry, rutty track in Birmingham. If you wanted to look at both sides you could say Daytona was a mudder and Birmingham had no whoops, and those would be valid points, but they won’t solid be arguments if Vialle shuts ‘em down for a third straight time in Indianapolis. -Hansel

  • Tom Vialle's KTM 250 SX-F with the red plates, signififying him as the 250SX East Region points leader.
    Tom Vialle's KTM 250 SX-F with the red plates, signififying him as the 250SX East Region points leader. Mitch Kendra
  • Tom Vialle
    Tom Vialle Mitch Kendra

The Constant War

We came into Birmingham with 250SX East Region points leader Max Anstie holding a one-point advantage over second place. Anstie is no longer the leader, Vialle is, but the series left Birmingham the same way it came in—with the points leader just a single point over second place. Behind him the series is still tight too, with just five points separating the top three. How will this championship landscape look after the weekend? -Hansel

Model of Consistency

Last week we pointed out how consistent Pierce Brown has been (he was fourth in Birmingham after going 5-5-5 to start out the season), so it’s only fair we point out just how steady Cameron McAdoo has been, something he hasn’t exactly been known for in the past. Aside from a chilly 15th place in Detroit that wasn’t his fault, McAdoo has been fantastic, going 2-2-2 in the last three rounds. Not surprisingly, he finds himself in second, one point behind Vialle. If he can pull out his first win of the season this weekend, he’ll have the red plate, too. -Hansel

  • Supercross

    Indianapolis

     Triple Crown + KTM Junior Supercross
    Live Now
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      March 16 - 1:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      March 16 - 1:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      March 16 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      March 16 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Nigh Show (Re-air)
      March 18 - 1:00 AM
      CNBC
Indianapolis Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

Recommended Reading

Heartbreak Hangover

Getting your heart ripped out and roosted on isn’t easy, as evidenced by the painful post made by Yarrive Konsky, owner of Firepower Honda. As mentioned above, the team came into Birmingham with the points lead with Anstie but left early due to a random mechanical failure that prevented him from finishing the main event. It was devastating in points too—Anstie is now eighth and 21 points out of the lead. Can the Firepower Honda team bounce back in the best way possible with a win in Indianapolis? -Hansel

Knockdowns, Penalties, and Frustration

Yep, that just about sums up Haiden Deegan’s night in Birmingham after going down on the start of his heat, punting Coty Schock off the track in the final turn of the main, and later being penalized two spots after gaining an advantage after going off the track. When the exhaust cleared, Deegan was credited with ninth place, is now tied for fourth with Schock, and is 12 points of out of the lead. He’s not out of this thing, and if he can avoid the drama in Indianapolis and focus on winning, it’d be a step in the right direction in getting back in healthy contention. -Hansel

Fan Favorite

As if this season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross hasn’t been exciting enough, this weekend Indy will host the second Triple Crown of the season. Fans love the three-race format as they never know who will come out on top at the end of the night. Cooper Webb won the first Triple Crown of the year at A2, without winning a single race. Will his consistency pay off again in Indy? -Sarah Whitmore

Cooper Webb won the Anaheim 2 Supercross Triple Crown with consistency. How will he do in Indianapolis? 
Cooper Webb won the Anaheim 2 Supercross Triple Crown with consistency. How will he do in Indianapolis?  Mitch Kendra

Repeat

Last year in Indy, Ken Roczen took an emotional win, the first for his new team. He has already won a race this year in Glendale, but can he pull off another win this weekend? Most riders have a certain type of track they are better at, but for Kenny it seems like he can be fast at any type of track, it just depends on if he is feeling it that night or not. -Whitmore

Tick Tock

Now that we are officially in the second half of the season, I think we are all waiting for Eli Tomac to get a win. Tomac fans were all certain Daytona would be the one, but he came up just short in second. However, since he is the winningest Triple Crown rider of all time, could this weekend be his time? -Whitmore

