First Look: Indianapolis Press Day

Take a first look into what we should expect to be a rutted-up action-packed Triple Crown race day. We chat with Tom Vialle, Chase Sexton, Seth Hammaker and more, plus riding footage of Tomac, Anderson, Roczen, Plessinger and more.

Film/Edit: Tom Journet

