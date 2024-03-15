Racerhead #11

Welcome to Racerhead, coming to you from right next to Lucas Oil Stadium here in Indianapolis, Indiana. Round ten of Monster Energy AMA Supercross is upon us, and it's been quite the series so far. We could start right here with Jett Lawrence's ascendency, having now won two in a row for the first time in his 450SX career, or we could start with the chaos that's been the 250SX class, or more specifically Haiden Deegan's sophomore season of learning some hard lessons, or the fact that Tom Vialle has apparently figured out supercross, and we've yet to see wins from Eli Tomac, Jason Anderson, Max Anstie, Cameron McAdoo, Seth Hammaker, etc... No, you've seen all that yourselves.

So, let's start with the Monster Energy girl. That brain endo that saw her cross a hot track to get the 30-second boards was one of the strangest moments I've ever seen in a supercross, and I've been watching for all 50 years. Fortunately, she did not really affect the race, and she was a good sport about it afterwards, but holy smokes that could have been really, really bad, and not just embarrassing bad. Fortunately, she was not hurt, and both Jett Lawrence and Cooper Webb got by her basically unscathed, though it must have been in both of their heads for at least a lap or two. The good news here is that the 30-second girl who turned the card sideways 14 seconds too early at Budds Creek in 2009 is no longer the most notorious starter girl of all time—it's now Miss Birmingham.

So where does this rank in WTF moto moments?

While leading the 1994 FIM Motocross of Nations, three-time world champion Greg Albertyn hits a deer at top speed, ending his day and the deer's life... One year later Doug Henry accidentally launched what was about to become forever known as Henry Hill at Budds Creek ‘95... Deegan’s Sr.’s original ghost ride was as wild as it was unexpected... Chad Reed's "Chadapault" moment at Spring Creek Motocross Park was way up there in let-me-see-that-again moments... The infamous but unrecorded moment when Shane Trittler landed on the back of Damon Huffman's bike at Las Vegas ‘94... Jason Upshaw’s front somersault, Rodil Cup 1985 at the Los Angeles Coliseum that has dozens of homes on YouTube... The invention of the Bubba Scrub, Budds Creek ‘03... Shane McElrath winning the Budds Creek National 250 overall in 2019, only to cut his hand on champagne bottle...Mike Alessi trying to race with a just-repaired shattered kneecap, which Josh Grant promptly reshattered at Thunder Valley... And in honor of the late Jeff Alessi, Lasergate.

I'm sure there's more. But don't let that get in the way of the amazing success story that has been the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. They continue to have record crowds—yes, Birmingham was a bit light, but because the series has never been there before, that was the fifth record crowd for a venue in a row, going all the way back to Detroit—and watching Jett emerge as the guy (albeit slower than he did outdoors last summer) has been fun to watch, as has the unpredictable 250 series on either coast. Tomorrow night they are expecting another record crowd at Lucas Oil Stadium, and other chapter in the 50-year-history of this series. And what a great way to celebrate 50 than to finally have a girl up front, rubbing elbows and jockeying for position with the best riders in the world... Sorry. Too soon?