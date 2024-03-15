Stan,

I hate this topic because I think injury clauses in our sport are bullshit. Straight up. If you get hurt, doing your job on race day, or a practice day, you shouldn't be penalized. I’m fortunate enough where I have great companies that don’t enforce my injury clauses. If teams or companies do, then what the hell is the point of a rider sending it on a Tuesday or a Saturday do for them when the risk level is a 10 out of 10 with the potential chance of your contracts being prorated? Because at the end of the day, our bills always stay the same, and then you can add the medical bill side of it as well. Trust me I’ve had companies in the past Doc me for being hurt and it’s the biggest kick in the nuts you can get. You’re doing your job, then get mangled, then get docked pay. So this subject for me is a real doozy. In the contract, they will have it to where if you miss 15 percent races you get docked "X" amount. Then if you miss 40 percent of the races you get docked "X" amount. Then if you miss 60 percent of the races, you get docked "X" amount. Don’t quote me, every contract and deduction is different. That’s just so you get the basic understanding. But companies that dock their athletes due to an injury clause because they ate shit while practicing, training, or racing, or a bike malfunction, that's just notably wrong. I know because I’ve lived it due to bike failures. I know because I lived it crashing in practice. I know because I lived it racing on race day. I’ve been docked pay for all those reasons.

-Phil

Phil,

I know this is a little late, but Daytona was nuts following the end of the 450SX main event. In addition to some fans ripping off Jett Lawrence’s goggles while he was trying to do a burnout, I heard a bunch of drunk fans ended up on the track with active racers still trying to finish the race. I didn’t see that part on TV, was it as bad as it sounds? Have you ever experienced anything like that?

-Stupefied in Massachusetts

Stupefied,

Yeaaaa, that was absolutely bizarre. Not really sure what to say about that nonsense. I’m all for people jumping the fences and storming the track. I am. I think it was badass to see. I think it’s cool to have fans see the track after the race like that. Maybe there is a correct way to do that with proper protocol. But the problem was it being A LIVE RACE TRACK! Like, WTF! With Feld Motor Sports, or AMA, or Daytona, I don’t know who takes the blame for that? I’m sure the fences will be much more firm and taller next year. Same instance with the Monster Girl debacle in Birmingham. Like, who takes the blame for that? Riders get fined and handcuffed for certain things and we own it. Getting fined now for “hand gestures” and “code of conduct” nonsense. But where is the slap on the wrist when it has to go the other way? Daytona for instance, and the Monster Girl, for instance? There are other examples but it just seems as if it’s a one way punishment with stuff. We will replay the Deegan incidents until we are blue in the face. But we won’t replay the monster girl that was blind folded, with earmuffs on, walking across the supercross track and almost cleaned out the current points leader and the runner-up? Some stuff doesn’t make sense to me.

-Phil