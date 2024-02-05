Main image by Mitch Kendra

After an injury at the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship that sidelined him for half the year, Austin Forkner returned to the paddock in July. Even though he was not 100 percent healthy, Forkner needed to get in some gate drops so he returned to racing mid-way through the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Around that time, he stared working with former Pro Circuit Kawasaki Ryan Hughes. Hughes is known for his on the bike technique coaching, which has been his focus since his own professional racing career ended.

At the 2024 250SX East Region Championship opener over the weekend, Forkner claimed a heat race win then rode home a wire-to-wire holeshot to checkered flag main event win hours later. After the race, we caught up with Ryno to get his thoughts on Forkner’s strong night to start the season, how their relationship has grown over the last six months, his expectations, nerves entering the weekend, and more.

Racer X Online: It's obviously a pretty strong night for Austin here in Detroit. Talking about the off-season work you guys did, he mentioned a lot of technique stuff and he said quality over quantity. So, walk us through the off-season.

Ryan Hughes: Well, the thing is I see a lot of Austin in myself as I racer. Like, I couldn't go fast enough, and my speed was too much for my technique to handle. So, that's the same thing when I watched Austin the last few years is like, he has the ability to go so fast, but his technique can't handle more speed because there's some faulty points in his technique. So, when I came to him, I said, “Hey, look, I'm not gonna train you. I'm not about lap times or stuff like that. I'm never gonna tell you to go faster, but I'm gonna fix all your little imbalances, I'm gonna fix all your little weaknesses and then you will go faster because you have the capability of going faster and you want to go faster. Now you have the technique that can handle it, right?” So, we worked on a lot of that stuff and then I worked on his head, too, because we can't bring the past into the present. He's had a lot of bad past, so, I have to make sure that he doesn't bring that into the present. Because whatever you were prepared for, well, you get, right? So, if you're preparing from the past with an injury or crash, well, guess what's coming to you? So that and trying to just really make him present. And then a couple of other tricks we have just mentally and stuff to stay away from that has helped a big lot. For me, the biggest thing is technique because that's how it rides a motorcycle and then the computer [points to head] which controls the technique, the mind. We really worked on that. And he has a great mechanic, and I think Pro Circuit has the best bike this year.

In life you get tested enough and tested enough and tested enough and you always show up. Well, I feel life, I feel God, whatever you want to say, rewards you after a while and he's needed a reward. [Laughs]