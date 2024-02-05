One of the things that’s most frustrating in our sport is the number of injuries we get. Some seasons, there are millions of dollars on the sideline which doesn’t help the promoters, the teams or the fans. Supercross and motocross is inherently pretty dangerous, always has been and always will be. This year Feld Motor Sports is trying to help that out with some changes to the tracks.

The whoops have been cut to a maximum of nine, they’re to be built with a dozer (not a loader, which often makes steeper whoops), and no more dragon's backs. This is all done with an effort in mind to keep riders racing all year long. I caught up with Director of Supercross, Mike Muye, in Detroit to find out more.

Racer X: We’ve noticed some changes. Nine whoops only. No dragon's backs. Kind of instituted by you guys a little bit. I do think the fact that we can’t keep these guys healthy is maybe the worst thing about our sport. So, I’m imagining that’s where this comes from?

Mike Muye: Yeah, absolutely. First and foremost, we’ve got to look at rider safety. So, as you mentioned, the dragon’s backs, we’ve removed them from all the tracks in this current season. We’ve gone down to nine whoops total, at least for the foreseeable future. We’re going to play with that size as the season goes on and kind of see what works, what doesn’t. We’ll take rider feedback and make decisions on that.

Most notably though, we’re looking at data and compiling data. You would think that there would be more over the 50 years that we’ve been, but we’re going back and looking at past years and utilizing what are called “fall down reports.” That says every single location that a rider has fallen on the course, and comparing where that is. Is it in the whoops? Is it in rhythm lanes? And trying to make educated decisions based off of data. Other than what I think probably you and I can speak for, have assumptions, but data is fact. So, that’s what we’re working on. It’s crawl, walk, run. We’ll see what we learn this year, what we learn next year. But we have to start somewhere and that’s where we’re at right now.