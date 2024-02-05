Coming off a victory in the final leg of the Triple Crown race last weekend in Anaheim, momentum seemed to be on Eli Tomac's side heading into Detroit. When he started third in the main event, it looked like a three-rider battle could be brewing with Tomac, Chase Sexton, and Jett Lawrence. Tomac stayed closed to the lead for a few laps, then it all fell apart and he drifted all the way back to 11th, ultimately finishing 10th after getting back around Justin Barcia late in the race. Tomac finished a lap down, which is obviously not what you expect from a two-time Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX Champion.

We don't have much info to share besides what came out in a Yamaha press release.

"It was a frustrating race, and I struggled in the main event," said Tomac. "We’ll do our best to rebound next week."

"Eli had a great start but was not comfortable on the bike in the main and salvaged points in 10th," said Team Manager Jeremy Coker.