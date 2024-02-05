Forkner was safe with the early lead, but he also had to hold steady. Not all of his years-long run of injuries have occurred off the start. His focus during his preseason with on-bike trainer Ryan Hughes has been trying to stay in control. It looked that way in Detroit. Forkner, once a house of fire on the racetrack, now looked to be going slower than he actually was. He didn’t look like he was going that fast, but he was.

“That's absolutely the goal,” he says. “I mean, that's kind of what Jett [Lawrence] does. That's why he's as good as he is on a dirt bike. Typically when you can go fast and you look like you're not…that’s hard to do, first off, and second off, it saves energy, so you can be a fitter rider, and if you're in control, that makes you a safer rider. So yes, doing that, that was definitely the goal. I can be fast and be smooth. That actually happened at the test track a couple weeks ago. I was riding and Tony [Archer, mechanic] and just some of the guys on my team looked at my times and they were like, ‘That's not right. It's not right.’ Like it just didn't line up with how I looked. That's a good thing. I was like, ‘Okay, we're on the right track then.’”

Forkner has wrestled with the weight of expectations before. This year, he’s focused on nothing but his riding and not lap times or results.

“Even in qualifying, even on press day, I just tried to do what we've been working on at the test track,” said Forkner. “That's what was constantly being reminded to me by my mechanic, Tony. Do the things we’ve done this whole off-season, which has been a good off-season. At the test track, you know, you’ve some days where guys are faster than you at the test track. Okay, well, let's not worry about them. I don't need to be the fastest guy at the test track every day. I need to be the fastest in the main event on race night, and sometimes not even the fastest, maybe just the smoothest, maybe the most technically sound on the bike. So, we went with that approach, and I feel like has helped, get the season started like it like it has tonight.”