Watch: Detroit Supercross Video Highlights & Results
Video highlights from the fifth round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Detroit Supercross was the opening round of the 250SX East Region Championship and also the fifth round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
Austin Forkner (Kawasaki) claimed the first 250SX East Region main event win over Max Anstie (Honda) and supercross rookie Daxton Bennick (Yamaha). This was Forkner's 13th career 250SX main event win.
In the 450SX main event, Jett Lawrence (Honda) became the first repeat 450SX winner of 2024, as Chase Sexton (KTM) and Ken Roczen (Suzuki) rounded out the podium.
Related: Update on Jeremy Martin After Scary Detroit SX Crash
Check out the post-race videos highlights (in English and Spanish) as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, Weege Show, and results from the Detroit Supercross.
Detroit Supercross
Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis
250SX Class Highlights
450SX Class Highlights
Supercross 2024 - Ronda 5 - 250 destacados en español
Supercross 2024 - Ronda 5 - 450 destacados en español
Extended Video Highlights—Both Classes
2024 SMX Insider Post Race: Round #5: Detroit, MI | Ford Field
Monster Energy Supercross: Press Conference Round 5 – Detroit
Weege Show: In the Pits at Detroit Supercross
Overall Results
Detroit - 250SX EastFebruary 3, 2024
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Austin Forkner
|21 laps
|45.228
|Richards, MO
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Max Anstie
|+02.557
|45.386
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Daxton Bennick
|+06.162
|45.375
|Morganton, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Coty Schock
|+21.884
|45.918
|Dover, DE
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Pierce Brown
|+24.562
|46.349
|Sandy, UT
|GasGas MC 250F
Detroit - 450SXFebruary 3, 2024
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|20:58.118
|28 Laps
|43.691
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Chase Sexton
|21:02.858
|+4.740
|43.943
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Ken Roczen
|21:12.827
|+14.709
|43.437
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|4
|Cooper Webb
|21:19.538
|+21.420
|44.628
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Jason Anderson
|21:25.619
|+27.501
|45.191
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|25
|2
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|22
|3
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|20
|4
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|18
|5
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|17
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|98
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|97
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|96
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|92
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|84