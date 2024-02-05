Results Archive
Arenacross
Guthrie 2
News
Supercross
Anaheim 2
News
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Nate Thrasher
Full Results
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
News
Supercross
Detroit
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Daxton Bennick
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Reno
Fri Feb 9
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 10
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 17
News
Full Schedule

Watch: Detroit Supercross Video Highlights & Results

February 5, 2024 12:15pm | by:
Watch: Detroit Supercross Video Highlights & Results

Video highlights from the fifth round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Detroit Supercross was the opening round of the 250SX East Region Championship and also the fifth round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Austin Forkner (Kawasaki) claimed the first 250SX East Region main event win over Max Anstie (Honda) and supercross rookie Daxton Bennick (Yamaha). This was Forkner's 13th career 250SX main event win.

In the 450SX main event, Jett Lawrence (Honda) became the first repeat 450SX winner of 2024, as Chase Sexton (KTM) and Ken Roczen (Suzuki) rounded out the podium.

Related: Update on Jeremy Martin After Scary Detroit SX Crash

Check out the post-race videos highlights (in English and Spanish) as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, Weege Show, and results from the Detroit Supercross.

Detroit Supercross

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250SX Class Highlights

450SX Class Highlights

Supercross 2024 - Ronda 5 - 250 destacados en español

Supercross 2024 - Ronda 5 - 450 destacados en español

Extended Video Highlights—Both Classes

2024 SMX Insider Post Race: Round #5: Detroit, MI | Ford Field

Monster Energy Supercross: Press Conference Round 5 – Detroit

Weege Show: In the Pits at Detroit Supercross

Overall Results

Supercross

Detroit - 250SX East

February 3, 2024
Ford Field
Detroit, MI United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Austin Forkner Austin Forkner 21 laps 45.228 Richards, MO United States Kawasaki KX250
2 Max Anstie Max Anstie +02.557 45.386 Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom Honda CRF250R
3 Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick +06.162 45.375 Morganton, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
4 Coty Schock Coty Schock +21.884 45.918 Dover, DE United States Yamaha YZ250F
5 Pierce Brown Pierce Brown +24.562 46.349 Sandy, UT United States GasGas MC 250F
Full Results
Supercross

Detroit - 450SX

February 3, 2024
Ford Field
Detroit, MI United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence 20:58.118 28 Laps 43.691 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
2 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 21:02.858 +4.740 43.943 La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
3 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 21:12.827 +14.709 43.437 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
4 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 21:19.538 +21.420 44.628 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
5 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson 21:25.619 +27.501 45.191 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
Full Results

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Austin Forkner Richards, MO United States 25
2Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 22
3Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 20
4Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 18
5Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 17
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 98
2Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 97
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 96
4Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 92
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 84
Full Standings
Read Now
March 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now