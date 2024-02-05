Jett Lawrence has restabilized his position in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, as after three-straight races off the podium the round-one winner scored his second win of 2024 at round five. His Detroit win was a wire-to-wire affair, just like his Anaheim 1 victory. It wasn’t as easy as it looked, though, because this track was hammered. Jett answered several questions on the track, and then off of it in the post-race press conference.

Jett, some redemption for you. I know the past few rounds have been kind of rough, a little bit. So, how does it feel to get on the top step once again like you did in a one?

Jett Lawrence: It definitely feels nice. Been a rough couple of weeks, on the riding side of things and obviously off the bike, but no, it helps make these wins even sweeter. And it's a good bit of motivation, you know.

You and Kenny both mentioned the track was breaking down, getting tough. And you said there were two times that were kind of scary for you. Can you bring us through those?

Oh, yeah, I thought, I thought it was my time those two times! But luckily, it wasn't yet. It was scary. I think my main big one that I had on that table top, I found out my shifter was hitting the rut when I went to seat bounce. So, I'd kind of go into like neutral because I was in first gear. So, that was a scary one and I was able to fix that. Then the other one was just, took a different line, I wasn't fully switched on and kind of endowed the whiskey throttle thankfully able to kind of keep it on two wheels and bring it home after that. It was just kind of doubling almost through things. So, it was nice to bring it back home.