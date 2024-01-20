Better This Time

After a tough, ninth-place night in Anaheim, Eli Tomac was in serious need of a podium finish in San Francisco. In fact, in the post-race press conference he even mentioned it was his focus coming into the second round. “Yeah, my goal was to get on the podium. That was my mindset and that's how good I felt physically. I wasn't, like, limping my way in here at all,” Tomac said. Well, he achieved that goal by taking second in San Francisco, and now sits ten points out of the lead. Of course, it’s tough to gauge Tomac’s improvement for round two because the entire race was slathered in mud. Is he back to battle-for-the-win form in dry conditions, also? Hopefully we find out this weekend. –Hansel

Make That Main!

After retiring in 2012, the now 40-year-old Billy Laninovich is back at the races and looking to put his Yamaha back in the main. He missed it by two spots in his heat race at the opener, and couldn’t come to terms with the mud in San Francisco. He’s right there though, in terms of speed, so we’ll see if he puts it together in front of his hometown fans in San Diego. –Hansel

Bad Math

Cooper Webb certainly turned heads at the Anaheim 1 opener, with hot qualifying times (usually not his specialty), a strong heat race win over Jett Lawrence, and what looked to be a sure podium finish in the main. Then he crashed, uncharacteristically, and finished sixth. The mud claimed him in San Francisco, resulting in an 11th, and suddenly Webb finds a promising start to the season flipped into an 18-point deficit in the series. It would certainly be helpful for Webb to get some points back ASAP. Can he make up some ground on Saturday? –Weigandt