Free Practice

The first free practice group to head out for the day was 250C as 46 riders were entered this week. Conditions were pristine as the clouds hung overhead and guys went to work on figuring out key rhythm lines. Blaine Silveira put in the top time as he laid down a 55.401.

250 C

250 B

Next up was the 250 B group which featured BarX Suzuki’s Max Miller and AEO KTM’s Talon Hawkins, both of which have had speed to be in mains but struggled in San Francisco last week. The rhythm section out of the first corner seemed to be giving guys the most trouble ads you could either roll in and then go over table-3-3 if you got it right, but some guys were going onto the table and stepping off into a 3-2 option. It will be interesting to see what the A riders do with that section. Hawkins ended up with the top time with a 52.302 as we inched closer and closer towards the 40’s.

250 A

The A group headed out led around by Anaheim 1 winner RJ Hampshire and the track remained dry with no rainfall yet. Times were dropping down in a hurry as the 51-second mark was quickly eclipsed with Honda HRC’s Jo Shimoda going to the top with a 50.6 only to best it one lap later at a 50.592. It seemed like the fast lines were coming into a clearer frame as the top six times were separated by just two tenths of a second between Shimoda and Jordon Smith’s 50.804. But then Smith fired a 49.934 in right as the checkered flag waved to become the first rider into the 49-second range. That would be the top time as the session ended.

450 A

Adam Cianciarulo led the 450A group around the track as the top boys of 450SX began to feel out the San Diego track. Similar to the 250 A group, the main line in the first rhythm section was going on-off-3-2 but the 450 guys were mostly going roll-over table-3-roll in the back rhythm section before the supercross triple which none of the 250 guys were doing. Cooper Webb held the top time at the halfway mark of the session with a 50.560 and times were very close. Then Eli Tomac fired in a 49.701 quickly followed by Ken Roczen going to a 50.177 and the race for the top time was on. Some guys even started going 2-4-2 in the back rhythm section before the supercross triple and a handful of guys were also tripling out of the corner two turns after the finish line jump which a lot of guys did on press day, but the corner was already pretty worn down to try it. Roczen jumped to the top of the table with a 49.554 next and Jason Anderson snuck in right on his heels with a 49.608. The checkered flag waved, and it was Roczen who nabbed the top time in the end.

450 B

The 450 B group was then led around by Vince Friese as some main event guys so far this year like Freddie Noren, Kyle Chisholm, as well as Friese found themselves in B group this week. Mitchell Harrison had a big crash in the first rhythm section after the start on his first flying lap and he would be helped gingerly to the medical mule before taking a ride back to the pits. Friese would end up with the top time in the group having laid down a 51.283.

450 C

Thirteen riders hit the track for the final round of free practice in the morning as 450C was led around by the returning Marshal Weltin early. Lane Shaw went to the top of the board halfway through the session with a 53.913. Weltin responded with a 53.173 which would remain the top time for the C group.

First Qualifying Sessions

The rain was still holding off, but it didn’t seem like that would last much longer as the 250 C group hit the track for the first round. Blaine Silveira ended up with the top time in C at a 53.931 and unlike free practice earlier, these times now count towards the night show. The forecast showed minutes remaining before rainfall as the 250 B group headed out on track next.

Conditions remained dry through much of the B session, but the skies were certainly darkening, and a light drizzle began to fall. Max Miller jumped to the top of the board with a 51.808 just ahead of Talon Hawkins at a 51.920 but there seemed to be a bit more front-end washouts happening as the track started to receive a bit of moisture.

Just before the A group was scheduled to hit the track, the skies opened, and rain was fully beginning to fall. Early in the session, the rain did not seem to make too much difference on the line selection as the track was still dry enough for the main options to be done, but it was getting wet in a hurry. Julien Beaumer had his front-end wash out in the first corner as it became slicker on the greasy, blue-grooved spots.

Jordon Smith was able to dip down to a 50.931 early in the session but the track was clearly going away as times continued to rise up into the 52 and 53-second range for guys on their hot laps. Everything remained as it was from early in the session as Smith ended up P1 ahead of Shimoda, Hampshire, Beaumer, and DiFrancesco with the rain continuing to fall.