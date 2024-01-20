Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
It's go time for the third round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross as the season rolls along to San Diego this week. After the quagmire conditions in San Francisco last weekend, everyone was hoping we would be rid of rainy conditions heading back to Southern California, but we might not be in luck. There is some rain in the forecast today, and while it likely won't be as bad as San Francisco, there's still plenty chance it hits at some point today. Hopefully the rain will skirt by us though and we'll have beautiful conditions like there were for yesterday's press riding sessions.
Speaking of press day, Honda HRC's Jett Lawrence went for a wild ride yesterday afternoon. The Anaheim 1 winner went for a big line in the back rhythm section and came up very short, causing him to rebound violently off the bike and then land back on top of it on the following jump. Jett gingerly picked his bike up and rolled it off the track while his brother Hunter came up to him to check on him. Jett would ride straight back to the pits and reportedly has a bruised thumb but will be lining up tonight. Vurbmoto was able to get a great view of what happened to Jett Lawrence:
Lawrence didn't have things go his way last week at San Francisco either where his second 450SX main event resulted in a ninth place finish while defending champion Chase Sexton powered his Red Bull KTM to the win and retook the points lead with it. The red plate is back on the #1 machine this week while the #31 machine of Jordon Smith sees red return to his bike for the first time since 2017 as his win in the 250SX main event in San Francisco rocketed him to the top of the 250SX West Region standings. With four different winners between the two classes through two rounds and mixed weather potentially adding to the drama today, round three is one you can't miss. Check out the broadcast schedule below and follow along with us today as free practice is soon to begin.
Saturday, January 20
Free Practice
The first free practice group to head out for the day was 250C as 46 riders were entered this week. Conditions were pristine as the clouds hung overhead and guys went to work on figuring out key rhythm lines. Blaine Silveira put in the top time as he laid down a 55.401.
250 C
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Blaine Silveira
|55.401
|2
|Kyle Wise
|55.910
|3
|Robert Hailey
|57.092
|4
|Austin Cozadd
|57.451
|5
|Doc Smith
|59.226
250 B
Next up was the 250 B group which featured BarX Suzuki’s Max Miller and AEO KTM’s Talon Hawkins, both of which have had speed to be in mains but struggled in San Francisco last week. The rhythm section out of the first corner seemed to be giving guys the most trouble ads you could either roll in and then go over table-3-3 if you got it right, but some guys were going onto the table and stepping off into a 3-2 option. It will be interesting to see what the A riders do with that section. Hawkins ended up with the top time with a 52.302 as we inched closer and closer towards the 40’s.
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Talon Hawkins
|52.302
|2
|Max Miller
|53.197
|3
|Billy Laninovich
|54.773
|4
|Chris Howell
|55.015
|5
|Josh Greco
|55.054
250 A
The A group headed out led around by Anaheim 1 winner RJ Hampshire and the track remained dry with no rainfall yet. Times were dropping down in a hurry as the 51-second mark was quickly eclipsed with Honda HRC’s Jo Shimoda going to the top with a 50.6 only to best it one lap later at a 50.592. It seemed like the fast lines were coming into a clearer frame as the top six times were separated by just two tenths of a second between Shimoda and Jordon Smith’s 50.804. But then Smith fired a 49.934 in right as the checkered flag waved to become the first rider into the 49-second range. That would be the top time as the session ended.
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Jordon Smith
|49.934
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|50.315
|3
|Nate Thrasher
|50.444
|4
|RJ Hampshire
|50.596
|5
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|50.665
450 A
Adam Cianciarulo led the 450A group around the track as the top boys of 450SX began to feel out the San Diego track. Similar to the 250 A group, the main line in the first rhythm section was going on-off-3-2 but the 450 guys were mostly going roll-over table-3-roll in the back rhythm section before the supercross triple which none of the 250 guys were doing. Cooper Webb held the top time at the halfway mark of the session with a 50.560 and times were very close. Then Eli Tomac fired in a 49.701 quickly followed by Ken Roczen going to a 50.177 and the race for the top time was on. Some guys even started going 2-4-2 in the back rhythm section before the supercross triple and a handful of guys were also tripling out of the corner two turns after the finish line jump which a lot of guys did on press day, but the corner was already pretty worn down to try it. Roczen jumped to the top of the table with a 49.554 next and Jason Anderson snuck in right on his heels with a 49.608. The checkered flag waved, and it was Roczen who nabbed the top time in the end.
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Ken Roczen
|49.554
|2
|Jason Anderson
|49.608
|3
|Eli Tomac
|49.701
|4
|Jett Lawrence
|50.055
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|50.172
450 B
The 450 B group was then led around by Vince Friese as some main event guys so far this year like Freddie Noren, Kyle Chisholm, as well as Friese found themselves in B group this week. Mitchell Harrison had a big crash in the first rhythm section after the start on his first flying lap and he would be helped gingerly to the medical mule before taking a ride back to the pits. Friese would end up with the top time in the group having laid down a 51.283.
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Vince Friese
|51.283
|2
|Benny Bloss
|51.684
|3
|Devin Simonson
|51.876
|4
|Jerry Robin
|52.013
|5
|Freddie Noren
|52.170
450 C
Thirteen riders hit the track for the final round of free practice in the morning as 450C was led around by the returning Marshal Weltin early. Lane Shaw went to the top of the board halfway through the session with a 53.913. Weltin responded with a 53.173 which would remain the top time for the C group.
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Marshal Weltin
|53.173
|2
|Lane Shaw
|53.913
|3
|Colby Copp
|54.445
|4
|Joan Cros
|54.918
|5
|Scotty Wennerstrom
|55.784
First Qualifying Sessions
The rain was still holding off, but it didn’t seem like that would last much longer as the 250 C group hit the track for the first round. Blaine Silveira ended up with the top time in C at a 53.931 and unlike free practice earlier, these times now count towards the night show. The forecast showed minutes remaining before rainfall as the 250 B group headed out on track next.
Conditions remained dry through much of the B session, but the skies were certainly darkening, and a light drizzle began to fall. Max Miller jumped to the top of the board with a 51.808 just ahead of Talon Hawkins at a 51.920 but there seemed to be a bit more front-end washouts happening as the track started to receive a bit of moisture.
Just before the A group was scheduled to hit the track, the skies opened, and rain was fully beginning to fall. Early in the session, the rain did not seem to make too much difference on the line selection as the track was still dry enough for the main options to be done, but it was getting wet in a hurry. Julien Beaumer had his front-end wash out in the first corner as it became slicker on the greasy, blue-grooved spots.
Jordon Smith was able to dip down to a 50.931 early in the session but the track was clearly going away as times continued to rise up into the 52 and 53-second range for guys on their hot laps. Everything remained as it was from early in the session as Smith ended up P1 ahead of Shimoda, Hampshire, Beaumer, and DiFrancesco with the rain continuing to fall.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jordon Smith
|8:14.582
|--
|50.931
|Belmont, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|10:55.220
|+0.145
|51.076
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|10:10.928
|+0.740
|51.671
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|4
|Julien Beaumer
|10:52.212
|+0.850
|51.781
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|8:03.467
|+1.123
|52.054
|Bakersfield, CA
|GasGas MC 250F
The 450 A group immediately hit the track next, and they clearly were aware the track was only going to get worse. Jason Anderson led the field around as he tried to put in a quick time right away, but it was Ken Roczen who leapt up to a 52.431 early on as he sat atop the board.
Anderson fired in his second lap just behind Roczen at a 52.477 but a lot of guys were in the 54-second range or beyond as everyone tried to find the limit of traction. Roczen amazingly found even a bit more time in the conditions dropping down to a 52.027 while Eli Tomac jumped up to second right behind him on a 52.223. But Tomac then had a weird crash moments later when he swapped sideways into the rhythm after the whoops and landed off the track. He would slide away from the bike and be okay bit a close call indeed.
Roczen’s time would remain up top with Tomac, Sexton, Anderson, and Ferrandis all withing a half second off Kenny’s P1 lap. The track continued to worsen as the B group hit the track and Vince Friese laid in a 55.141 but he also went for a little tumble as did Freddie Noren and Jason Clermont. The final session for the C group was very wet and rainy with Lane Shaw ending up on top with a 59.553 but the track was certainly getting worse and worse.
San Diego - 450SX Group A Qualifying 1January 20, 2024
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ken Roczen
|10:51.773
|--
|52.027
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|2
|Eli Tomac
|11:07.910
|+0.196
|52.223
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Chase Sexton
|11:05.936
|+0.280
|52.307
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Jason Anderson
|11:03.161
|+0.450
|52.477
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|10:29.572
|+0.452
|52.479
|Avignon, FL
|Honda CRF450R
Update at 1:20p.m. PST/4:20 p.m. EST
Breaking news: the second qualifying sessions for today are officially cancelled. This is the second consecutive week this has happened due to weather as Dirt Wurx is trying to save the track for tonight's main program. Smith (250SX) and Roczen (450SX) are officially the top qualifiers for today.
