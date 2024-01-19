Of course, they all may get another night in the wet stuff tomorrow as the weather for San Diego is once again iffy. One deep mud race like San Francisco is bad enough, but two in a row in the Golden State will be tough on everyone. Props to the Dirt Wurx track crew and all of the officials and track crew in even pulling the San Francisco SX round off in miserable conditions—by the end of the night it looked like the end of the week at a very soggy Loretta Lynn’s Ranch last August!

It's too early to tell what this all means to the championship, other than the fact that it’s not going to start with a Jett Lawrence win streak that some were worried was upon us after his Anaheim SX opener win. In fact, losing like that probably took a lot of pressure off #18. Conversely, pressure is building on a few others who are not off to anywhere near the start they certainly expected, including Jett’s brother Hunter, their teammate Jo Shimoda, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Malcolm Stewart and Christian Craig, the Justins (Barcia and Cooper), Nate Thrasher, and more. Everyone has time to turn their start around, but the clock will tick louder with each passing week.

And there’s one week left in the “supercross vacation” of Jorge Prado, the MXGP FIM Motocross World Champion who was very impressive in winning his heat race and then improved his main event finish by six spots (13th to seventh). If that trend continues—and Prado gets a start anywhere close to what he got in his heat race—improving six more spots would mean a win… Hey, if it rains, you never know. What we do know is that Prado has opened some eyes and minds to his potential in supercross, and we already know how fast he would be outdoors, with the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) as a bonus. He’s got more than one suiter for his services should he move here for 2025, so stay tuned.

Ironically, I will beat Prado back to Europe. Rather than heading west to San Diego, I am heading east and over then over the North Atlantic Ocean to attend the introduction of the new Ducati motocross bike in Italy. I was lucky enough to be invited to what should be a very interesting couple of days high up in the Dolomites at a place called Madonna di Campiglio as the Ducati is introduced to the world. I think it’s amazing that after 50 years of this series (and 52 of Pro Motocross) we have three new OEMs entering the sport in Beta (already here), Triumph (see you in Detroit), and Ducati (Italian Nationals this summer), MXGP (’25), and AMA SX/MX/SMX (’26). Keep an eye on Racer X’s social media for photos of the new Ducati early next week. Ciao!

Wet/Dry (Jason Weigandt)

Whenever we get a new mud race, it’s fun to compare it to great mud races of the past. The real differences are in the details. San Francisco’s track wasn’t just tough because of the weather, it was the way the dirt reacted to it. Many riders commented on the ruts and the overall stickiness of the mud that just would not wash away, no matter how badly it rained. Mud races can take on a totally different feel based on the dirt and how well it deals with all that water. I talked to Dirt Wurx Alex Gillespie about it this week for the SMX Insider show.

“That San Fran dirt is kind of a softer material to begin with, and that’s another reason why that was such a muddy, rutted track,” Gillespie. “That dirt doesn’t take water that good. I mean, look at MetLife [Stadium, New Jersey] last year. It dumped rain, but the base was hard and they were still jumping everything the whole race long.”

Dirt Wurx knew the rain could be coming so they sent a crew up to San Francisco a day earlier than planned, and had the track built on Monday. Then they covered it and hoped for the best. On our Fly Racing Racer X Race Review podcast, Steve Matthes suggested that if they knew rain was coming, they should just build a very simple track without steep obstacles. I saw Colt Nichols suggest the same thing on social media.

“We built that whole track on Monday, which was quite a ways away from the race,” said Gillespie. “We saw there could be some weather, but it’s hard to tell [that early in the week] which direction it’s going to go. I would hate to see people in the seats watching a simplified, one-lined track. Then it took a turn for the worse. The ruts were out of control. In my opinion, no matter what track we would have built, we would have had those foot-peg deep ruts, and they would have been singling everything either way.”

One thing I like about the mud race is that it doesn’t prove much. Even better, the opening round of a series often doesn’t prove much, either. So, we still have a pretty clean slate going into round three this weekend. In San Francisco Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton said they made gains after Anaheim and thought they would be better at round two regardless of the conditions. Sexton said they’ve made some big changes to the bike and now he feels better than he’s ever felt. Yes, that would mean better than he felt on a Honda. I believe KTM made big gains on the rear end of the bike before Anaheim, and then made a huge fork change before San Francisco. This might have alleviated Sexton’s concerns, as we all heard it was a pretty rough off-season transition to his new machine.

I don’t think we can take much from a mud race, but it did have an impact on the points. Cooper Webb was awesome at Anaheim 1, yet somehow he’s down 18 points already after a crash in that race [sixth] and a rough go in the mud [11th]. I talked to Cooper today at press day and he’s aware he came back from a deficit to win that 2019 title, but he also knows just because something happened in the past doesn’t mean it will happen again. He’s aware that if someone (else) gets hot he will be really, really far back in points, so he needs to make up ground, and fast. Right now, there are still a ton of 450 riders who feel this season could be theirs, and that’s exciting.

I’ll be back on the broadcast this weekend interviewing key stars from Supercross’ past as part of the 50th Anniversary race. Looking forward to reminiscing about the old days, but really looking forward to seeing how everything plays out when the racing starts.