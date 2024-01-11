Injury Report: San Francisco

The second round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place this weekend in San Francisco, California. Check out the list below for a look at who’s in, and who’s out, for the action in NorCal.
450SX
Vince Friese – Unknown | TBD
Vince Friese went down in Anaheim after getting together with Dean Wilson. It looked like he was holding his hand after getting up and walking up the tunnel, but we were unable to verify any specific injury at time of posting (we've heard it might be a shoulder injury but the team would not specify). The team did tell us the decision on whether or not Vince would race in San Francisco would be made on race day.
Logan Karnow – Ankle | Out
Karnow went down in his 450 heat race and injured his ankle, which he said on Instagram was “pointed backwards,” and that his “season is now ruined.” He was also not kind to Friese on social media.
Ty Masterpool – Ankle | Out
Masterpool is out after undergoing surgery to fix an ankle problem that’d been plaguing him. He also had an appendectomy, which he’s totally healed from, but his ankles aren’t quite there yet. He’s expected to miss a few weeks.
Colt Nichols – Shoulder | Out
Nichols is out with a damaged rotator cuff. There is not a set return date, but as of A1 his team told us he was looking at two to six weeks.
Fredrik Noren – Banged Up, Wrist | In
Noren crashed after landing on a Tuff Block during the 450SX main and DNF’d. He’s sore and is dealing with a swollen wrist, but he’s in for San Francisco.
Aaron Tanti – Undisclosed | Out
Tanti posted on Instagram he’d be missing some races due to a practice crash that resulted in injuries he needed to get fixed. As for a return date, Tanti said, “I’ll be back when I can to continue the series!”
250SX West
Julien Benek – Illness, Thumb | TBD
Benek was diagnosed with mono a week-and-a-half before A1, and broke his thumb during practice. His status for San Francisco is not yet known.
Nate Thrasher – Banged Up | In
Thrasher went down during the main event last week and wasn’t able to rejoin the race. He’s sore, but he’ll be back for San Francisco.
Lux Turner – Hip, Pelvis | Out
Turner had a bad crash in Anaheim that resulted in a fracture to the left side of his hip, and a possible pelvis fracture. He’s out for the time being.
Dylan Walsh – Intestine | Out
Walsh crashed in practice, took a handlebar to the gut, and suffered a laceration to his small intestine. He underwent surgery and is on the mend. He hopes to return for the second half of 250SX West.
250SX East
250SX East action gets underway on February three in Detroit
Stilez Robertson
There were rumors Robertson, who was expected to race the 250SX East Region, had suffered an injury. He took to Instagram today to provided an update on his left wrist injury.