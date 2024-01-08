Dylan Walsh, Lux Turner Updates Following Anaheim 1 SX Crashes
At the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season opener, we saw a handful of riders take big spills throughout the day. Last night, we posted an update on Nate Thrasher, who had a hard slam on his shoulder in the 250SX main event. Thrasher said in Yamaha’s post-race press release he is “feeling pretty sore, but we’re all good for next weekend.”
Dylan Walsh had a crash in qualifying that ended his night early. We first got an update from the team's social media account, then got more info this morning.
This morning, the team told us:
"A1 started off well with Dylan showing some good speed in the first practice. Unfortunately had a crash in the second practice which resulted in a laceration in his small intestine. He underwent surgery on Saturday night and is now recovering at UCI medical center. He will be there a few more days and then will be able to start his road to recovery and hopes to be healed up and ready to race for the last half of the West Coast rounds. Until then the team Host Grindstone will regroup this week and make some plans for the next rounds to come.”
Supercross rookie Lux Turner also had a hard crash, his in the long rhythm section near the first base side of the track after the finish line. Turner was the downed rider that brought out the red cross flags late in the 250SX main event. He provided an update this morning on his Instagram.
“Well rookie debut was a fun one until it wasn’t…
In the Main Event I ended up having a crash that would result in me fracturing my left side of my hip and possible fracture to my pelvis. I want to give a huge THANK YOU to the whole team @aeopowersportsktmracing for giving me the opportunity to race for them. I’m pretty bummed but this is part of the sport and stuff happens. I’ll learn from this mistake and be back stronger💪”