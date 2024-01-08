This morning, the team told us:

"A1 started off well with Dylan showing some good speed in the first practice. Unfortunately had a crash in the second practice which resulted in a laceration in his small intestine. He underwent surgery on Saturday night and is now recovering at UCI medical center. He will be there a few more days and then will be able to start his road to recovery and hopes to be healed up and ready to race for the last half of the West Coast rounds. Until then the team Host Grindstone will regroup this week and make some plans for the next rounds to come.”

Supercross rookie Lux Turner also had a hard crash, his in the long rhythm section near the first base side of the track after the finish line. Turner was the downed rider that brought out the red cross flags late in the 250SX main event. He provided an update this morning on his Instagram.