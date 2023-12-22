Results Archive
SMX Insider - Episode 50: Weege and JT Preview 2024 Supercross

December 22, 2023 10:15am | by:

Video/Text: SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

An early Holiday gift from SMX Insider: Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas are here with a season preview of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season. The insiders look ahead at who might race 250 West, the return of Eli Tomac, and Jett’s 450 debut, among others. Fowler’s Facts takes a deep dive into the numbers as they relate to Cooper Webb’s return to Yamaha. 

If you missed the first 49 episodes, watch them below.

