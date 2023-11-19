If you missed it, read the day one recap.
Well, night two here in Paris for the 40th annual Paris Supercross didn’t quite go the way night one went. Well, Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence did win the whole thing but he needed some help in today’s third main event to break his Sunday donut streak (get it?) and get a win. HEP Motorsports Suzuki’s Ken Roczen was on his way to another win when he went down. Roczen had put an impressive gap on both Jett and Hunter Lawrence to that point.
So today, although his starts betrayed him, Jett Lawrence went 2-2-1 for the overall and add in his triple moto sweep on Saturday night and you have yet another accolade for the #18 in what’s been a hell of a year. A 250SX title, a 450 MX title (and perfect season), a SMX championship, and now this, winner of the Paris SX to be attached to other races like Rick Johnson, Jeremy McGrath, Eli Tomac, and more. He was maybe most impressive today when he battled back from a poor start to almost take the win away from Hunter for the second night in a row.
The older brother though wasn’t going to let that happen as checked up a bit and took younger brother’s line away in the last turn. Hunter Lawrence would go on to claim the runner-up spot on the weekend and took home one main event win.
Hunter Lawrence and Cooper Webb
Jett Lawrence and Cooper Webb
Hunter and Jett Lawrence
Hunter Lawrence
Jett Lawrence
Ken Roczen
The King of Paris podium.
The third and final main event saw Jett get kicked in the whoops and be unable to stop in time which led to him center-punching Hunter and knocking him down! Jett even slowed up afterwards and was like “My bad.” It was quite comical and maybe a glimpse into something we’re going to see in 2024. Afterwards Hunter wasn’t upset and said that even though he hadn’t watched the film, he took Jett at his word that he just wasn’t able to stop on time.
Roczen, who wasn’t happy with his riding yesterday, figured out a few things on his bike and looked much better today. Although overall, Kenny did crash three times on the weekend, which is a lot for him. His second crash in main three knocked him off the overall podium as well and left Roczen a bit frustrated on his weekend. But overall, he probably should’ve won two of the mains today and was able to, when he was leading, to pull away from the field which was impressive on this track.
Cooper Webb changed some things in his start procedure, and it worked much better today. His starts were better and although overall he trailed the Lawrence brothers and Roczen in speed, he was improved this afternoon. All in all, the Yamaha rider ended up third overall with Roczen’s misfortunes.
In the SX2 main event, it was Honda’s Jo Shimoda who showed that, like yesterday, he was the man to beat today. Although he got caught up in a crash in one main event and couldn’t win, he swept the other two mains rather easily to take the Prince of Paris title. Red Bull KTM’s Tom Vialle got second on the weekend but his third overall tonight was definitely a surprise with fellow countryman Anthony Bourdon getting the better of him.
You can listen to some rider post-race interviews HERE on Pulpmx.com.
Tom Vialle
Cullin Park
Jo Shimoda
Jace Owen
Jace Owen and Anthony Bourdon
Jo Shimoda earned Prince of Paris honors.
Prince of Paris podium.