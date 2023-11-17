Sexton on KTM Switch: “It really just came down to the people.”
Chase Sexton chose Adam Cianciarulo’s Plugged In podcast for his first interview since switching from Honda HRC to Red Bull KTM, and the two long-time friends and competitors worked through many topics together during the show. Sexton covers all of his seasons with the Honda factory 450 team, and highlights the process of trying new bikes and considering other options. He also talks about his own personality, and how his passion and desire often led him to be too blunt with his comments on the motorcycle early in his factory Honda tenure.
“I had that transition period where I was saying how the bike was, which was very raw. I had a hard time dealing with that, but at the same time it’s not the best way to go about it,” admits Sexton. “I got some slaps on the wrists early in my days there, but I learned to be more mature about it, because I was really immature. I guess that was a big thing to learn going to a factory team like that. But riding for Honda, that was like a dream.”
You can watch and listen to the full interview below
Sexton says Honda was trying to keep him on board with a new deal for 2024 and beyond, but he also looked at other teams and also tried other motorcycles (most riders probably try a different bike before they sign, but Sexton is just one of the few to actually admit it.) Of course, he mentioned the incoming of the Lawrence brothers into Honda's 450 program, and how it felt like there were two teams within the Honda team, even though Chase says he and Jett actually got along very well, personally.
Sexton actually thought he would not like the KTM bike, but felt vert good on it once he rode it. We also believe that by the time Anaheim rolls around, Sexton and teammate Aaron Plessinger will be racing updated versions of the KTM 450SX-F compared to what we saw the team race in 2023.
Still, he didn’t focus on the bike much. He cites the personalities on the team, though, as his number-one factor in the switch.
“I kind of knew in my mind where I wanted to go," he says. "There were multiple teams but there were only a couple I was really considering. It really just came down to the people. KTM guys, they’re really hard working, and one thing I admire about those guys is that they will do whatever it takes to win. They will do whatever it takes. When I raced Cooper [Webb, who was with KTM], they will do whatever.
In the interview, Sexton also explained that he will not be joining Aldon Baker’s training program, which is usually the destination for factory KTM riders. He’s sticking with Peter Park, who he has been training with for the last few seasons.
Sexton is hoping that he’s found the right package of people and equipment to successfully defend his Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.
“Everybody at Honda, on a personal level I enjoy being around," Sexton said. "Sometimes working together around certain people, you don’t always mesh. That’s just how it works. I think, like I said, on a personal level, I enjoy being around those guys, but sometimes you don’t work together so well. That was kind of the driving factor behind my switch. The bike is one thing, but you need to be around people you enjoy working around and have a good relationship with. I’ve had a relationship with a lot of the KTM guys since I was 18 years old. That was the driving factor, getting to somewhere where I was really comfortable.”