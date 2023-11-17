Sexton on KTM Switch: “It really just came down to the people.”

Sexton says Honda was trying to keep him on board with a new deal for 2024 and beyond, but he also looked at other teams and also tried other motorcycles (most riders probably try a different bike before they sign, but Sexton is just one of the few to actually admit it.) Of course, he mentioned the incoming of the Lawrence brothers into Honda's 450 program, and how it felt like there were two teams within the Honda team, even though Chase says he and Jett actually got along very well, personally.

Sexton actually thought he would not like the KTM bike, but felt vert good on it once he rode it. We also believe that by the time Anaheim rolls around, Sexton and teammate Aaron Plessinger will be racing updated versions of the KTM 450SX-F compared to what we saw the team race in 2023.

Still, he didn’t focus on the bike much. He cites the personalities on the team, though, as his number-one factor in the switch.

“I kind of knew in my mind where I wanted to go," he says. "There were multiple teams but there were only a couple I was really considering. It really just came down to the people. KTM guys, they’re really hard working, and one thing I admire about those guys is that they will do whatever it takes to win. They will do whatever it takes. When I raced Cooper [Webb, who was with KTM], they will do whatever.

In the interview, Sexton also explained that he will not be joining Aldon Baker’s training program, which is usually the destination for factory KTM riders. He’s sticking with Peter Park, who he has been training with for the last few seasons.