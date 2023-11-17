Liqui Moly Beta Racing Team Signs Chris Canning as Support Rider

The following press release is from Beta Motorcycles:

Beta USA has signed Chris Canning as a support team rider. Canning will compete in the J-Day Series, as well as select Outdoor MX Nationals Races for Beta Racing. Chris has been riding since 3 years old and professionally now for 11 years. This year at Southwick Outdoor National, Canning rode to a seventh-place finish.

Said Carlen Gardner, Race Team Manager:

"We are very excited to have Chris Canning join the Beta team. Chris has had a very solid 2023 season in JDAY Off-Road and we look forward to replicating that in 2024 alongside him."

Chris Canning | Southwick, Mass | Race Bike - Factory 300 RX: