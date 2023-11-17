Liqui Moly Beta Racing Team Signs Chris Canning as Support Rider
The following press release is from Beta Motorcycles:
Beta USA has signed Chris Canning as a support team rider. Canning will compete in the J-Day Series, as well as select Outdoor MX Nationals Races for Beta Racing. Chris has been riding since 3 years old and professionally now for 11 years. This year at Southwick Outdoor National, Canning rode to a seventh-place finish.
Said Carlen Gardner, Race Team Manager:
"We are very excited to have Chris Canning join the Beta team. Chris has had a very solid 2023 season in JDAY Off-Road and we look forward to replicating that in 2024 alongside him."
Chris Canning | Southwick, Mass | Race Bike - Factory 300 RX:
"Super excited to be racing for Beta this season, to be part of such a prestigious brand is an honor and I can't wait to get to the races!"