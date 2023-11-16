Results Archive
Racer X Brand Items of the Week: OGIO Links Polo

November 16, 2023 4:00pm | by:
Gathering up some gift ideas for Christmas and have family members who enjoy both moto and golf? Look no further! We collaborated with OGIO to create the Racer X OGIO Links Polo, great for working in the office or out on the golf course.

Show that you love moto at the workplace, golf course, or your next event! This stylish OGIO polo shirt is made from ultra-soft fabric that stretches and wicks away moisture, making it the perfect choice for any occasion. Our Links Polo design features an embroidered O on left sleeve and a heat-transfer label, meaning tag-free comfort.

Our Racer X OGIO Links Polo is available now, check it out below.

View the items on sale below or visit the Racer X Brand store (racerxbrand.com) to view all of our T-shirts, hats, accessories, stickers, and more.

Links Polo

Links Polo

Show that you love moto at the workplace, golf course, or your next event! This stylish OGIO polo shirt is made from ultra-soft fabric that stretches and wicks away moisture, making it the perfect choice for any occasion. 

Features:

• 5-ounce, 83/12/5 poly/rayon/spandex twill jersey with stay-cool wicking technology
• OGIO heat transfer label for tag-free comfort
• 3-button placket
• Clear smoke grey buttons
• Forward shoulders
• Embroidered O on left sleeve

