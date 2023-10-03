Now that we are already a few days into October, 2024 will be here before we know it. The 2024 Anaheim 1 Supercross is less than 100 days away, kicking off the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) season. At the SMX final in California near the end of September, the ’24 supercross and motocross schedules were announced. Now, Feld Motor Sports has announced tickets are on sale for 2024 supercross, the specific regions for each 250SX regional division have been announced—as well as the East/West Showdowns—and the track maps have been released. This comes one day after the 2024 AMA national numbers were released—check out that post if you missed it.
A few things to note on today’s announcement:
- We do not have the Daytona Supercross track map yet, usually that track map is released a few months later.
- First East Region race is Detroit Supercross February 3
- Fans will be allowed into pits for each race except for Detroit Supercross: "FanFest is currently planned for all rounds except Detroit, Mich. (Round 5)."
- There are:
-10 West Region races and nine East Region races
-Two East/West Showdown events
-Three Triple Crown events
- Feld Motor Sports confirms earlier start time for West Coast races: "In a strategic effort to maximize the television and streaming viewing audience, all rounds will have a prime time Central or Eastern time zone start, so all Pacific time zone races will start at 8:00 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. Eastern."
- Supercross Futures will have four qualifying events then the championship finale. One of the qualifying events is at the Daytona Supercross!
Check out the 16 track maps released below.
The following press release is from Feld Motor Sports:
Monster Energy Supercross Tickets on Sale Today
Triple Crown, 250SX Class Regions and East/West Showdown Races Announced
ELLENTON, Fla., – Feld Motor Sports, Inc. announced today that tickets are on sale for all 17 rounds of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season, now part of the 31-event SMX World Championship. Pre-sale begins today at 10 a.m. ET for preferred customers and will run through next Monday, October 9. Tickets will then become available to the public starting on Tuesday, October 10 at 10 a.m. ET and then 10 a.m. in each subsequent time zone. Fans can sign up for preferred access or make ticket purchases online at SupercrossLIVE.com.
Announced last week, the 17-race Supercross schedule will visit sixteen different cities spread across thirteen states from California and Arizona to Alabama and Pennsylvania. New to the schedule this season are stops to Oracle Park in San Francisco, Calif., Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., and Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa.
In a strategic effort to maximize the television and streaming viewing audience, all rounds will have a prime time Central or Eastern time zone start, so all Pacific time zone races will start at 8:00 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. Eastern. A complete listing of start times can be found on the event detail pages at SupercrossLIVE.com.
2024 Monster Energy AMA Schedule
The biggest stars in the sport will be lining up at the Anaheim Opener in January as the 450SX Class once again promises to deliver one of the deepest fields in recent memory. Four past champions - Jason Anderson, Cooper Webb, Eli Tomac, and Chase Sexton will be fighting for another title while Ken Roczen (Germany), Dylan Ferrandis (France), Adam Cianciarulo, Justin Barcia, Aaron Plessinger, Malcolm Stewart, and Christian Craig, all compete for their first championship title. Not making it easy on anyone will be rookie sensation Jett Lawrence, fresh off an undefeated Pro Motocross season and SuperMotocross World Championship title.
The first of three Triple Crown events will take place on Saturday, January 27 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, Calif., followed by rounds 10 and 12 on Saturday, March 16 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., and Saturday, March 30 at the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Mo. The Triple Crown, three-race format is a break from the traditional one Main Event race format and has become a fan favorite since its inception in 2018.
Teams will decide later in the year which athletes will be competing in each respective 250SX Class Regional Championship, but fans can expect some epic battles as 2024 will feature the return of seasoned veterans RJ Hampshire, Jordon Smith, Austin Forkner, Max Anstie (U.K.) and Jo Shimoda (Japan). France’s Tom Vialle enters the new season with a greater familiarity of the competition and will be determined to back up his two MX2 (European) championship titles. In his second year, 250cc Class SuperMotocross World Champion Haiden Deegan will also be eager to capture his first 250SX Class Championship.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Schedule
2024 Supercross Schedule
- SupercrossAnaheim 1 (A1) 250SX West
KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, January 68:00 PM
- SupercrossSan Francisco 250SX West
Saturday, January 138:30 PM
- SupercrossSan Diego 250SX West
KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, January 208:30 PM
- SupercrossAnaheim 2 (A2) 250SX West
Triple Crown + Supercross Futures + KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, January 278:30 PM
- SupercrossDetroit 250SX East
KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, February 33:00 PM
- SupercrossGlendale 250SX West
KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, February 108:30 PM
- SupercrossArlington 250SX East
KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, February 247:00 PM
- SupercrossDaytona 250SX East
Supercross Futures
Saturday, March 27:00 PM
- SupercrossBirmingham 250SX East
Saturday, March 97:00 PM
- SupercrossIndianapolis 250SX East
Triple Crown + KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, March 167:00 PM
- SupercrossSeattle 250SX West
Saturday, March 238:00 PM
- SupercrossSt. Louis 250SX West
Triple Crown + Supercross Futures + KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, March 307:00 PM
- SupercrossFoxborough 250SX East
Supercross Futures
Saturday, April 137:00 PM
- SupercrossNashville 250SX East/West Showdown
KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, April 207:00 PM
- SupercrossPhiladelphia 250SX East
Saturday, April 273:00 PM
- SupercrossDenver 250SX West
KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, May 410:00 PM
- SupercrossSalt Lake City 250SX East/West Showdown
SX Futures Finale, KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, May 117:00 PM
The first East/West Showdown will be held on Saturday, April 20 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., (Round 14) and the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown will be Saturday, May 11 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah (Round 17).
Four Supercross events will also serve as the Premier rounds of qualifying for the Supercross Futures AMA National Championship. Athletes competing in the 250SX Futures Class will be awarded points towards their pro Supercross license based on their finishing positions at these Premier qualifying events.
Supercross Futures Premier Qualifying Events:
- Round 4 – Anaheim, Calif. on Saturday, January 27 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Round 8 – Daytona Beach, Fla. on Saturday, March 2 at Daytona International Speedway
- Round 12 – St. Louis, Mo. on Saturday, March 30 at Dome at America’s Center
- Round 13 – Foxborough, Mass. on Saturday, April 13 at Gillette Stadium
The top four athletes from each Premier qualifying race will advance to the Supercross Futures AMA National Championship where twenty-four athletes will vie to become the 250SX Futures Class Champion. The Supercross Futures AMA National Championship will take place at Round 17 in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, May 11 at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
FanFest is currently planned for all rounds except Detroit, Mich. (Round 5). The expansive outside footprint features first and foremost, unprecedented access to the sport’s biggest stars with an up-close and intimate view of their race bikes and team rigs. As the name implies FanFest is a festival for the fans and has become a major part of the Supercross experience where fans can jump back and forth between the paddock and the stadium to also watch practice and qualifying.
Ticketing information for Daytona International Speedway (Round 8) in Daytona Beach, Fla. can be found at the following link: DAYTONA Supercross - Daytona International Speedway.