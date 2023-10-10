Tickets Now On Sale For 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship

The following press release is from Pro Motocross:

Tickets Now On Sale For 2024 Pro Motocross Championship

Admission to all 11 Rounds Now Available via Universe, a Ticketmaster Company

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., has announced that general admission tickets to the 2024 Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, are now available for each event on the 11-round schedule, which serves as the centerpiece of the 31-race SuperMotocross World Championship Series (SMX). The upcoming 53rd season of American motocross will commence over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, on Saturday, May 25, with the Fox Raceway National in Southern California.

For the first time ever, tickets to each round of the Pro Motocross Championship will be available through , a Ticketmaster Company, which will streamline ticket purchasing for all 31 races on the SMX calendar under the Ticketmaster umbrella.

“On the heels of a milestone year for our sport, we are incredibly eager for the start of the 2024 racing season in the SuperMotocross World Championship and anticipate another memorable summer of competition for the Pro Motocross Championship,” said Davey Coombs, President, MX Sports Pro Racing. “The opportunity to attend a National is one of the most unique and memorable experiences for any racing enthusiast and the move into the Ticketmaster family will provide a much more efficient purchasing experience for fans interested in attending any of the 31 races on next year’s calendar. It’s another important step in our commitment to continually elevate the Pro Motocross Championship into the marquee global motorsports competition that it is.”