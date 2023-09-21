Leum Oehlhof Suffers Broken Ankles in Supercross Training Crash
Supercross is no joke and takes time to learn. Young amateur races grow up racing motocross all around the world, but few are exposed to supercross tracks on the caliber of Monster Energy AMA Supercross until the time comes when they are actually ready enough—if even at all. Naturally, there is still a steep learning curve that the discipline brings, but those looking to turn full-time professional motocross racers in the U.S. scene need to be able to race supercross on top of motocross.
Unfortunately, amateur racer Leum Oehlhof suffered an injury while training supercross on Tuesday. The 17-year-old second-generation rider posted the news of his injury to Instagram.
“Had a bad get off today on Supercross. Landed with both my feet into the face of a jump. Was feeling good on SX but stuff happens and that's just how the ball rolls. Will be out for a bit healing both broken ankles.”
After the jump from superminis to bike bikes late last year, Oehlhof had a break-out year on his #132 YZ250F. He competed in the 250 B Limited and 450 B Limited classes at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, where he came away with first overall in 450 B Limited (2-1-3 moto finishes) and third overall in 250 B Limited (1-2-17 moto finishes) in what we all saw was quite a hectic week with the rain fall and weather delays for most of the week. The plan is for Oehlhof to race the Supercross Futures program in 2024, although he will be sidelined for a few weeks now with his broken ankles.
Main image by Mitch Kendra