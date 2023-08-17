Four motos left and one title has been secured. As we approach the end of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship and look toward the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) Playoffs, it feels like the end plot is revealing itself. Budds Creek is the penultimate stop and personally, my favorite track. The orange clay is very similar to the dirt I grew up riding upon and my results often reflected that. The heat and humidity that usually descends upon the low lying coastal area is palpable, adding to the distinct Budds dynamic. It also features many off-cambers which can be tricky when the dirt hardens or in inclement weather. The elevation changes add variety to a track that has a little bit of everything.
A noticeable difference between Budds Creek and last week’s Unadilla course is in how riders can attack it. Last weekend, riders needed to be mindful of Unadilla’s rutty, treacherous setup—they were rewarded for remaining patient. Unadilla wanted peace. Budds Creek wants a fight. The softer corners and outside berms allow riders to get rowdy if so inclined. The traction can be trusted and clutches can be dumped. There is a way to tip-toe through the inside lines that can also be effective but where Unadilla only smiled upon tact, Budds Creek will accept all comers. The revs will be higher, the aggression will be maxed.
The increased traction of Budds Creek leads me to wonder if this will be the opportunity Sexton has been waiting for. His struggles with front end traction might be less of an issue. If he chooses to push the limit, Budds Creek’s soil composition will be a more agreeable conduit. He has been so close to making a move on Jett, but whether Millville, Washougal, or Unadilla, he has made a critical mistake at a pivotal time. Can Budds Creek cure what ails?
The final aspect of Budds Creek to note is the start. Changed in 2007 for the FIM Motocross of Nations, the current start favors the inside. While the furthest inside gate is not as beneficial as it was that first year (think RV2 holeshotting on a 250), it is still critical to qualify well. A bad start will be more impactful at this track because passing is so difficult. Budds Creek has so many positive aspects but passing opportunity doesn’t find itself on that list. Many of Budds’ corners funnel back to one ideal line, making it a race to a spot down the prior straightaway. Where many tracks exhibit passes through a corner, Budds asks riders to make the move in between corners. To execute well, that often requires riders to exit a corner right on the rear wheel of the lead rider and immediately swing alongside. That’s right, sometimes following is the prudent move. Taking a sub-optimal line for the sake of not following can be the wrong move. Passing at Budds Creek requires a plan, and making pre-emptive moves.
Who’s Hot
Jettson Lawrence has not lost a moto this summer. He is really good at dirtbiking. I don’t know what else to say.
Dylan Ferrandis was absolutely ripping in the first moto and mentioned they found more comfort with the motorcycle during the break.
Chase Sexton continues to leave the tracks on Saturday evening in frustration but I love the effort he’s putting in. There’s no quit in that guy.
Harri Kullas made the trip to Unadilla and was rewarded with top ten finishes in both motos. His starts certainly helped, but he looked the part all day long.
Hunter Lawrence won another overall and took a commanding lead in this 250 championship. He also may have dropped the most impressive podium comment of 2023.
Justin Cooper’s second moto served notice that he’s still here. The first moto gamble with the steering assist system may have been unwise but as he said in the post-race interview, he felt he needed to take a chance.
Levi Kitchen won the first moto in wire-to-wire fashion, cementing himself as a real contender in 2024.
Who’s Not
Haiden Deegan suffered a brutally tough mechanical failure in moto one. He will need a lot of help to get back into this title fight with only four motos left.
Derek Drake is exploring any and every way to DNF a moto this summer. His riding has been very impressive but anything that can go wrong seems to.
RJ Hampshire suffered a horrific crash in moto two that caused a red flag restart.
Bold Predictions
Jett Lawrence arrives at Budds Creek with diamond encrusted teeth.
Chase Sexton dons full bodied war paint as we enter the final four motos.
Haiden Deegan and his YZ250F appear on Dr. Phil Friday afternoon to sort out their spat.