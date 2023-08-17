Four motos left and one title has been secured. As we approach the end of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship and look toward the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) Playoffs, it feels like the end plot is revealing itself. Budds Creek is the penultimate stop and personally, my favorite track. The orange clay is very similar to the dirt I grew up riding upon and my results often reflected that. The heat and humidity that usually descends upon the low lying coastal area is palpable, adding to the distinct Budds dynamic. It also features many off-cambers which can be tricky when the dirt hardens or in inclement weather. The elevation changes add variety to a track that has a little bit of everything.

A noticeable difference between Budds Creek and last week’s Unadilla course is in how riders can attack it. Last weekend, riders needed to be mindful of Unadilla’s rutty, treacherous setup—they were rewarded for remaining patient. Unadilla wanted peace. Budds Creek wants a fight. The softer corners and outside berms allow riders to get rowdy if so inclined. The traction can be trusted and clutches can be dumped. There is a way to tip-toe through the inside lines that can also be effective but where Unadilla only smiled upon tact, Budds Creek will accept all comers. The revs will be higher, the aggression will be maxed.