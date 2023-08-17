In an extended version of the interview Racer X Online posted last week, Jason Weigandt catches up with Ryan Hughes to talk about his new relationship with Austin Forkner, how it started, and how it's going. It all flows into Hughes' determined pursuit to refine the way people ride a motorcycle, in hopes that they'll be smoother, safer, and more efficient.

By the way, that's the exact opposite of the way Hughes rode in his pro days. Back then, he was all about pushing harder, harder and harder. Ryno might seem stubborn, but he's learned the hard way to change his ways, and now he's preaching to others. Let's see how it goes with Forkner!

The Racer X Exhaust Podcast is hosted by Jason Weigandt and sponsored by Yoshimura, Leatt, Steel City Men's Clinic, and the WD-40 brand. Also, be sure to visit RacerXBrand.com and check out our all-new summer line of apparel.