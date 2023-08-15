Main image by Mitch Kendra
We are seeing a lot of new faces in the 450 Class of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship this summer, and in New York we saw even a few more. Australian Jay Wilson made his U.S. Pro Motocross debut for the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, and Estonians Harri Kullas and Tanel Leok came over on their own programs to race as well. Wilson and Kullas are both set to race the final three rounds of Pro Motocross (Unadilla, Budds Creek, and Ironman Nationals), whereas veteran Leok said he was specifically doing Unadilla, although you never know, we could see him again this weekend. At press day ahead of the Unadilla National, we caught up with both Kullas and Leok to get their insight on racing in the U.S. Leok even provided some insight on the aftermath of a start crash last week in Germany that resulted in…um… a lower body injury.
Neither rider had huge expectations as to where they would finish, competing in the series for the first time against a bunch of unfamiliar faces. Once the gates dropped on Saturday, Kullas pulled off solid 7-7 finishes for sixth overall, as Leok came through 22-18 for 23rd overall. Kullas was up front early on in the second 450 Class moto, which probably had a lot of fans unfamiliar with the #953 Yamaha. Check out what the duo had to say about checking off a bucket list item of racing here in the States.
Harri Kullas | 7-7 for 6th overall
Racer X: Harri, what are your expectations here heading into the Unadilla Naitonal?
Harri Kullas: Just come here and try to enjoy and see the world over here. Yeah, it's my first AMA national. So just want to have fun and see how the racing is over this side.
What have you been up to the last couple of months?
So my main goal in the season this year has been in England. So, I do the British Championship. We have two championships over there. And then I just try to do a couple of rounds like GPs or some international race in France and Belgium and stuff like that. And then yeah, we had the three-weekend gap in August, so, I thought like this year is the year [to come race in America]. So, I really, really want to do it and yeah, we managed to put it all together and come here and do the last three rounds.
This is not your first time in America, but it is your first-time racing AMA Motocross?
No, I've been doing the MXGPs and the Des Nations in RedBud and Glen Helen. So, I've been here before but is the first one.
So, do you watch the races here on TV?
Yeah. Obviously, every weekend when you have the race, I watch the supercross and AMA Motocross. So, I watch every, every round, every race. So, yeah, it was my dream to do at least one round here. So, yeah, we are here now and for the three rounds. So, it is really exciting.
Expectation wise. Do you have like a certain number, like you want to get points or you want to get like a position or is it kind of just see how you fit in?
Yeah, I guess, you know, it's everything is new. So, I don't know all the guys who are racing, so I just try to do my best and enjoy, that's the main thing. And obviously you have more than 40 riders in the qualifying. So, we need to qualify first. And then, yeah, it would be nice to get the points and yeah, we'll see where we end up.Like there is no pressure on the positions. But if I can get like, get top 15 or even top 10, that would be like, really nice. So, just be enjoy, take race by race and hopefully we can have no problems with the bikes and myself and, yeah, see where we end up.
Unadilla - 450August 12, 2023
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|3 - 2
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|2 - 3
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|4 - 6
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|5 - 5
|KTM 450 SX-F
|6
|Harri Kullas
|Estonia
|7 - 7
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|6 - 10
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|14 - 4
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|9
|Ty Masterpool
|Paradise, TX
|9 - 8
|Kawasaki KX450
|10
|Fredrik Noren
|Lidköping, Sweden
|13 - 9
|Suzuki RM-Z450
So obviously you never raced here before this track. But watching it in the past, are there other tracks you have raced you might be able to compare to this to kind of know how to have your bike set up and kind of know what to expect? Or you just go there today for media day and then qualifying tomorrow to find out?
Yeah, I just, luckily, we are able to do this media day so I can get like up in today and then figure out for tomorrow. [Laughs] But yeah, I have like my own all the parts from the bike, practice bike, and then I have all the same setting in the suspension. So, I just figure it out today and just see where we end up. But yeah, I haven't even seen the track actually, I think it's hard pack. [Laughs] So, so we will see, we will see tonight, yeah.
The history of this track. I mean, you mentioned racing across the world in different countries and stuff like that. What does it mean to be racing this historic track? A lot of USGPS here, different things. A lot of Europeans have raced and won here. Talk about being able to race this specific track.
Yeah, I honestly, I don't know the history about the track, [Laughs] but yeah, I know it's been a long time in the calendar for you guys. So, yeah, so for sure it's nice to be part of the history now, you know, like the race the same track and on TV, it looks really nice. So, yeah, we can be part of that. And yeah, obviously I haven't been to Budds Creek or Ironman either. So, everything is new to me. So, yeah, like I said, we come every weekend and enjoy and, and figure out like.
Anything else to add?
No. [Laughs] Hi to my friends back in Europe and Estonia!
Tanel Leok | 22-18 for 23rd overall
Racer X: Walk us through expectations here heading into Unadilla National. Is there anything you can compare this track to? Or just head out for press day here today and see it for the first time?
Tanel Leok: Yeah, I just gonna head out to look out the track is. I've seen it on TV. And so, I have already viewed a little bit. I been looking at AMA since I was already a young kid. [Laughs] So, every year I've been watching the series. So, I know how the track is already. [Laughs]
So, expectations wise. Do you want to get like a certain number, you want to get points or is it just kind of go find out? You really have no idea where you’re going to fit in really, right?
Yeah, just kind of feeling. For sure, I want to make good. But, but just with where I am at right now and I get this opportunity to come and I was thinking once in a life, I need to do it. And then I was planned already this in the winter. So, look like this would be my last chance to come here and make one round. I never done it, so, this was basically the goal just to come here. And you never know with the contacts what you can get here and meet different people with the motocross industry. So, for me, it was really nice that I could come here.
Just this race or the final two as well? Do you know yet?
You never know. But right now, the plan is this race.
So how old are you right now?
Uh, 27…No, I'm 38. [Smiles and laughs]
So, you had a long racing career, like you mentioned, being able to come to America race all over the world. Like, what's that? Did you ever see your career going this long and, you know, doing the things you've done and be able to come to America and race here? Did you ever envision this? Kind of like you said, cross off a bucket list item with stuff like this.
Yeah, I've been doing so long this, and I should have done it sooner, you know. And I actually, when I was younger and had factory rides, I had some opportunities to come here, but somehow, I choose to be in Europe and yeah, for sure this was in my bucket list to do it. And just, I wish I would have been able to come when I was in top shape and then in the top bike. But, okay, even like this, it's nice to come here.
Do you have friends and family coming to support you—what is your crew here this weekend?
My crew is, I actually I enjoy, I enjoy like this more with my friends than I would come with my wife. Probably, she wants to go in the shopping and do all this boring stuff. [Laughs] So I prefer to come with the friends.
There’s a big jump out there, the skyshot. If you could throw a trick off the skyshot, what are you going to do?
Oh, yeah. I'm this old, old-school guy that I'm gonna probably turn my handlebar up a little bit left or right and then we'll be fine. [Laughs]
Anything else?
No, no, I'm all right. But if you want some crazy story, then I can tell you. If you want?
Sure, let’s hear it.
Last weekend I did the German champion and I crashed in the start. And a footpeg got cut off my or well, uhhh, I mean, yeah, got quite a scar, let's say, in my balls. They need[ed] to stitch it up and it’s a little bit not that easy to ride right now. [Laughs]
[Laughs] Well that is going to feel nice out on this bumpy, rutted, rough track!
I did a little riding Wednesday, and it was like, hmm. But I managed so once the racing kicks in, you forget it.