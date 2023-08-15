Main image by Mitch Kendra

We are seeing a lot of new faces in the 450 Class of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship this summer, and in New York we saw even a few more. Australian Jay Wilson made his U.S. Pro Motocross debut for the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, and Estonians Harri Kullas and Tanel Leok came over on their own programs to race as well. Wilson and Kullas are both set to race the final three rounds of Pro Motocross (Unadilla, Budds Creek, and Ironman Nationals), whereas veteran Leok said he was specifically doing Unadilla, although you never know, we could see him again this weekend. At press day ahead of the Unadilla National, we caught up with both Kullas and Leok to get their insight on racing in the U.S. Leok even provided some insight on the aftermath of a start crash last week in Germany that resulted in…um… a lower body injury.

Neither rider had huge expectations as to where they would finish, competing in the series for the first time against a bunch of unfamiliar faces. Once the gates dropped on Saturday, Kullas pulled off solid 7-7 finishes for sixth overall, as Leok came through 22-18 for 23rd overall. Kullas was up front early on in the second 450 Class moto, which probably had a lot of fans unfamiliar with the #953 Yamaha. Check out what the duo had to say about checking off a bucket list item of racing here in the States.

Harri Kullas | 7-7 for 6th overall

Racer X: Harri, what are your expectations here heading into the Unadilla Naitonal?

Harri Kullas: Just come here and try to enjoy and see the world over here. Yeah, it's my first AMA national. So just want to have fun and see how the racing is over this side.

What have you been up to the last couple of months?

So my main goal in the season this year has been in England. So, I do the British Championship. We have two championships over there. And then I just try to do a couple of rounds like GPs or some international race in France and Belgium and stuff like that. And then yeah, we had the three-weekend gap in August, so, I thought like this year is the year [to come race in America]. So, I really, really want to do it and yeah, we managed to put it all together and come here and do the last three rounds.