Well, you have to wonder if the choice by Justin Cooper and Star Yamaha to try out the EPS (electronic power steering) on his bike for the first moto cost him dearly. He was in third early in moto one and dropped back quickly enough that I thought perhaps he had some bike issues. Cooper doesn’t really ever lose that many spots in a moto. Second moto he went back to his regular bike and smoked to a moto win. Let’s say he doesn't have that EPS on in moto one and feels batter. Maybe he passes Seth Hammaker, and maybe even his teammate Levi Kitchen, and wins the moto with Kitchen in second. That’s five points to Hunter Lawrence and the gap would be 17 and not 22 as it stands. Who knows? It will be interesting to see hwt happens from here. There’s definite proof that going with the new power steering device on the #32 bike didn’t work out so well. I’ve been on teams though, and I’m sure it was tested thoroughly during the week and Cooper preferred it. This choice was not made hastily. But, for whatever reason, it didn’t work at Unadilla in moto one. As JT told us on the race review podcast, it's hard to replicate the rutted conditions of Unadilla back home.

Hunter Lawence won again, but this time though he didn’t do his usual, “top ten start in moto one, work up to a podium spot, and win moto two for the overall,” thing he’s been doing. Nope, this week it was a rather methodical 2-2 for the OA and with Haiden Deegan’s bike issue, he’s got 22 points on Cooper and 36 on Deegan with four motos to go. As for Deegan, man, life comes at you fast, huh? Think of how much his title chances have changed each week over the last four races. Hunter’s been the best rider all year long—he and Cooper now both have two motos without points so let’s get this thing settled. Both riders are moving up to 450s for next year so it’s one last chance for each of them.

Deegan didn’t have any real time on Unadilla coming into the race and early in moto one, it looked like it, as he got eaten up pretty quickly. But the kid started figuring out how to ride Unadilla (momentum, line choice) and quickly rebounded to latch onto Lawrence and ride through the pack. It was an impressive bit of thinking on the fly for sure. And then, POOF, his YZ250F let go. Bad deal for sure, and it probably takes him out of this title fight, which sucks for him and his team. I have a feeling Deegan will be back on top of the podium soon, however.

Deegan had 38th gate pick for moto two based on his DNF and yeah, he didn’t get a start. That ruined any chance to get some points back. He did run a sweet outside line off of both the start and the restart in the second moto though.

Levi Kitchen got the start in moto one and took off for another win. He’s not been able to win an MX overall in his career, but he’s now won, I think, three motos. Almost everything is there for Kitch to take that step up next year and be a regular podium guy (he’s moving to Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki, BTW). Look, what he did in moto one was impressive—he rode basically by himself the entire time for a win, and successfully held on if anyone got close or tried to apply pressure. It didn’t look that hard for him. You can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball, they say. So, if you can win a moto that way, you can win overalls.