450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Sweden
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Carry WD-40 ® Precision Pen in Your Pocket for Whenever You Need It

August 16, 2023 9:30am | by:
We’ve all used the WD-40® Multi-Use Product somewhere, but wouldn’t it be great to have it with you anywhere? The new WD-40 Precision Pen is small enough to fit conveniently into your pocket, so you can complete jobs in small, tight spaces at the track, in the shop, or the garage. Throw one in your toolbox or gear bag for precision on the go or keep it in your pocket when it’s time to work—you’ll have plenty of room for it.

With the small size, you’ll get a controlled, steady application of Original WD-40 Formula. You know what it does: stops squeaks; lubricates moving parts like hinges, gears, bearings and machinery; protects against rust and corrosion on tools and parts; breaks up rust on things like bolts, nuts and chains; drives out moisture to quickly dry out electrical systems and avoid short circuits; and much more. When you’re done washing your bike at the track or at the shop, a little application can go a long way to prevent rust, corrosion, and other problems.

The world may never know the limits of the Original WD-40 Formula. Heck, last month I used some to wipe black smudges off my wife’s minivan. I did a YouTube search on how to get smudges off, and it told me it was the best tool for the job.

Check out the Twisted Tea/Progressive Insurance H.E.P. Suzuki team the next time you’re cruising the pits, and you’ll see a wide variety of WD-40 Brand products like WD-40 Specialist® Gel Lube, Silicone and Contact Cleaner at work. But in the mechanic’s pockets and toolboxes, you’ll also find WD-40 Precision Pens ready to pitch in… in a pinch.

Try one for yourself, available now on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/WD-40-Original-Formula-Precision-Pen-3-Pack/dp/B0C8PW3L5N

