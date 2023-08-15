Watch: Triumph’s Unveils New Motocross Engine

At the end of July, Triumph released the first video (and showed the first parts of the brand's brand-new off-road motorcycle that will be raced in 2024), unveiling the chassis for the all-new machine. Today, the brand has unveiled the engine for the machine. Check out the video above, as well as a press release the brand sent out as well.

The brand also confirms a date, stating: "More information is expected to be released on September 5th when Ricky Carmichael rides the bike." So stay tuned for footage of the GOAT on the bike.

Film/text: Triumph

In Episode 2 of Vision to Reality, Ricky Carmichael, Bobby Hewitt, Dave Arnold, Ivan Tedesco, and Stephen “Scuba” Westfall are joined by Vincent Bereni for a behind the scenes look at Triumph’s highly anticipated motocross engine.

The following press release is from Triumph:

Triumph Releases Behind The Scenes Interviews For New Motocross Bike

Triumph Motorcycles has released new details about the development of the chassis and engine of its eagerly awaited Motocross bike, ahead of its launch later this year.

In a series of ‘Vision to Reality’ films released by Triumph in the run-up to the reveal of the new bike, Triumph steps behind the scenes to interview the team behind the all-new aluminum chassis and engine.

Ambassador Ricky Carmichael said: “This engine has its own identity and I think one of the best things about it is the way that it's designed and developed, which enables riders with a very wide range of abilities to be able to ride the bike. It's light and compact and the power delivery is great for all forms of riders.”

The films feature a number of high-profile Triumph Racing managers, engineers and test riders involved in the development of the new bike, including from the SuperMotocross team Bobby Hewitt, Dave Arnold, Ivan Tedesco, Stephen ‘Scuba’ Westfall and from the MX2 team Vincent Bereni.

Watch the series here.

More information is expected to be released on September 5th when Ricky Carmichael rides the bike.