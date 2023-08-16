Belgium Announces 2023 Motocross of Nations Team
Motocross of Nations team news is starting to unfold, with Team Belgium announcing its 2023 rider lineup for the event, which takes place October 8th in Ernee, France. The Belgians are always strong at this event, one in which they have deep heritage.
Even better for the squad, we're witnessing a bit of a renaissance for the nation as a motocross power, with young talent coming up through the MX2 ranks and filling out this year's 'Nations roster.
We've spotted news on the team from MX Large and MXMag.be (which is based in Belgium).
This year's team will feature Jago Geerts jumping up to a YZ450F to race the MXGP division, Liam Everts grabbing a KTM 450-SXF to race Open, and Lucas Coenen taking to the MX2 division on his Husqvarna. Lucas' brother Sacha Coenen is the team's reserve rider. All four of these riders compete in the MX2 class, normally, in the MXGP series. Geerts did ride a 450 in last year's MXoN at RedBud and took solid 2-11 finishes. Everts rode in the MX2 class and went 12-14 in his two motos on a 250F.
MXGP: Jago Geerts
MX2: Lucas Coenen
Open: Liam Everts
Reserve: Sacha Coenen
Team Manager: Johan Boonen