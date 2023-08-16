Belgium Announces 2023 Motocross of Nations Team

Motocross of Nations team news is starting to unfold, with Team Belgium announcing its 2023 rider lineup for the event, which takes place October 8th in Ernee, France. The Belgians are always strong at this event, one in which they have deep heritage.

Even better for the squad, we're witnessing a bit of a renaissance for the nation as a motocross power, with young talent coming up through the MX2 ranks and filling out this year's 'Nations roster.

We've spotted news on the team from MX Large and MXMag.be (which is based in Belgium).