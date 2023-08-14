Watch: Unadilla National Moto Highlights & Results
Videos courtesy of Pro Motocross and NBC Motorsports
Video highlights from the ninth round (of 11) of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The Unadilla National was also the 26th round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
Jett Lawrence (1-1) claimed his ninth straight overall win (and 17 and 18 straight moto wins) and clinched the 2023 450 Class title two rounds early! Chase Sexton (3-2) took second overall and Dylan Ferrandis (2-3) rounded out the overall podium. Jett claims the first premier class Pro Motocross title for Honda since Ricky Carmichael won the title in 2004.
In the 250 Class, Hunter Lawrence (2-2) claimed the overall win over Levi Kitchen (1-4), Justin Cooper (5-1), and Jo Shimoda (3-3).
Check out the post-race videos for the Unadilla National.
Unadilla National
450 Class Highlights
250 Class Highlights
Extended Highlights
Post Race Press Conference | Unadilla National 2023 | Pro Motocross
Jett Clinches! 250's Turn Again! | Best Post Race Show: Unadilla 2023
Overall Results
Unadilla - 450August 12, 2023
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|3 - 2
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|2 - 3
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|4 - 6
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|5 - 5
|KTM 450 SX-F
Unadilla - 250August 12, 2023
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|2 - 2
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|1 - 4
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|5 - 1
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|3 - 3
|Kawasaki KX250F
|5
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|4 - 6
|KTM 250 SX-F
Championship Standings
Note: Jett Lawrence clinched the 2023 450 Class AMA Pro Motocross Championship title two rounds early.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|450
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|347
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|312
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|269
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|260
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|344
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|322
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|309
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|308
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|290