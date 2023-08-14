Results Archive
Watch: Unadilla National Moto Highlights & Results

August 14, 2023 10:25am | by:
Videos courtesy of Pro Motocross and NBC Motorsports

Video highlights from the ninth round (of 11) of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The Unadilla National was also the 26th round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX). 

Jett Lawrence (1-1) claimed his ninth straight overall win (and 17 and 18 straight moto wins) and clinched the 2023 450 Class title two rounds early! Chase Sexton (3-2) took second overall and Dylan Ferrandis (2-3) rounded out the overall podium. Jett claims the first premier class Pro Motocross title for Honda since Ricky Carmichael won the title in 2004.

In the 250 Class, Hunter Lawrence (2-2) claimed the overall win over Levi Kitchen (1-4), Justin Cooper (5-1), and Jo Shimoda (3-3).

Check out the post-race videos for the Unadilla National.

Unadilla National

450 Class Highlights 

250 Class Highlights 

Extended Highlights

Post Race Press Conference | Unadilla National 2023 | Pro Motocross

Jett Clinches! 250's Turn Again! | Best Post Race Show: Unadilla 2023

Overall Results

Motocross

Unadilla - 450

August 12, 2023
Unadilla MX
New Berlin, NY United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 1 - 1 Honda CRF450R
2 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 3 - 2 Honda CRF450R
3 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 2 - 3 Yamaha YZ450F
4 Adam Cianciarulo Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States 4 - 6 Kawasaki KX450SR
5 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 5 - 5 KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results
Motocross

Unadilla - 250

August 12, 2023
Unadilla MX
New Berlin, NY United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 2 - 2 Honda CRF250R
2 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 1 - 4 Yamaha YZ250F
3 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 5 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
4 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 3 - 3 Kawasaki KX250F
5 Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 4 - 6 KTM 250 SX-F
Full Results

Championship Standings

Note: Jett Lawrence clinched the 2023 450 Class AMA Pro Motocross Championship title two rounds early. 

Motocross

450 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 450
2Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 347
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 312
4Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States 269
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 260
Full Standings
Motocross

250 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 344
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 322
3Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 309
4Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 308
5Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 290
Full Standings
