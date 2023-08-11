Results Archive
MXGP of
Finland
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Liam Everts
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Unadilla
Sat Aug 12
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sweden
Sun Aug 13
Upcoming
Motocross
Budds Creek
Sat Aug 19
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Aug 20
First Look: Unadilla

August 11, 2023

We are back! Round 9 of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship is ready to rip this weekend at Unadilla in New Berlin, New York and we were on hand for press day today to preview this weekend's racing. Mitch Kendra plays host as we catch up with Chase Sexton, Justin Barcia, Jimmy Decotis, Adam Cianciarulo, Hunter Lawrence, Stilez Robertson, Haiden Deegan, and Jett Lawrence as well as see some raw riding from a few guys on track this afternoon.

Film/edit: Tom Journet

