But you're seeing a little bit already?

Oh yeah, he's changed. Pro Circuit, they're blown away by how much he's changed. And that's cool. And it's only technique. I never tell him to go faster. I never tell him to do anything. And so I'm just trying to build all this through this year, get him, you know, comfortable racing and, kind of get that fear of not racing again or whatever it is. And so then he's kind of fresh going into next year’s supercross.

Now, look, I remember you like 12 years ago discovering this, everybody makes fun of the "unlocking of the hips" that you talk about, everybody likes to laugh about it, you know this. But what you're saying is, it's sticking your butt out. And as you told me that's how basketball players play defense...

That's how football players play defense, that's how you bat, that's how you golf, that's how you squat.

So, is that what you're doing with him, arching that back, un-rounding that back?

Well, the thing that I brought to the sport was a full body technique. Getting on your toes, grip with your feet, rotating your hips out, so you have separation in the middle of the body. Always keeping that back straight so you have balance and you have stability and then that will allow the most important thing, your arms to be loose because you cannot go fast on a motorcycle without a flow and you can't flow without loose arms.

So, this whole technique I brought in, 12 years now and I feel it's changed the whole sport. Everybody’s riding this way.

Oh I've seen it. Jett rides that way. His back is not rounded.

Everybody's riding this way and anybody that's teaching is teaching this. And so yeah, maybe I could have made a gazillion dollars off it. But I wanted to just give back to the sport because the sport gave me so much. It was such a gift to be able to travel the world meet amazing people, different countries, make a bunch of money, be famous, do something that just thrilled me. That's a gift, man. That's a gift and still 40 years later, I've been through a divorce and this and this, but motocross is still my first love. And so, I figure I was taught, if you get a gift, you don't sell it, you give it away. And so, I did, I feel help the sport in a very pivotal time because that's when the four strokes are coming out. So, if the technique didn't change for these four strokes, I think we'd have a lot more injuries and problems because now it's asking for a better technique because it's so much faster. And so, it was just cool and I just love to teach, man. I love to teach. I love to share.

So, Austin wasn't riding the way you try to teach. Or was he doing it and you refined it more?

No, he was off. Feet were off a bit, butt was tucked, back was rounded, always sideways with the motorcycle. And now he's toes tight, hips out, back more straight, arms more loose, more centered on the bike, not always counter balancing it, you know. And so that's it because again, if everything on the motorcycle has to move to his true potential to ride it to its true potential, then every joint on the body needs to move to its true potential. You're not going to use it the way it's been designed. And that's what's wrong with bracing, you know, bracing, you're limiting the body and I hate to say it with knee braces, neck braces, all that. You're limiting the movement of the body and if every brace were so good, then why are people still getting hurt? That's my thing. So, I always go off efficiency not fear. I don't prepare myself for the “what if” I prepare myself to f****** win and not have that happen in the first place.

The other thing is they always say the bike works much better when you use your ankles and your hips and your knees and all these pieces together. When you see a guy who rides smooth, that solves a lot of the suspension issues.

One hundred percent, because we always used to just go to the bike, the bike, the bike. We always blamed the bike. But once I fixed my technique, changed my technique to what I've been teaching, I figured out the bike wasn't the problem. It was my riding was, you know, the way I was going about it.

So, you, you are not part of that part of the team, you don’t train them physically?

No, I don't train them physically, I don't do that. I just do the technique and that's all I want to do now. The only thing I want to do is perfect people's techniques. Done, wipe my hands.

As far as Austin, I'm sure you wouldn't work with just anybody. You're a gnarly dude you must see some of that in him.

Yeah, but everybody that meets me and works works with me goes, "Man, you're so much different than people think."

[Note: Austin Forkner said in an interview this week: "The things that I had heard were things like Ryno saying, ‘We need to do more and more, and we need to push harder and harder and harder.’ Everything was more and more. That’s what I expected, but whenever I showed up at the track with him it was not that way."]