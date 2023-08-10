Unadilla MX is one of the most storied racetracks worldwide. Holding its first race all the way back in 1969, the names and legacies that once traversed this area of the world will never be forgotten. It’s also a track that has seen serious transformation. The once deep loam of the 1970s gave way to a much harder base and rockier experience through the 1990s and 2000s. I personally spent each and every year absorbing those rocks and sliding around the upstate New York countryside. I can remember at least one time in each of those visits thinking “I thought this place was loamy?”

As that change occurred, so did the reverence amongst riders. A track that was once beloved turned to one of disdain. Ricky Carmichael put a voice to the frustration, but it was also an opinion shared amongst the majority of the field. The track needed restoration. It needed more topsoil. It needed some sort of rock filtration. And that’s exactly what it received.

The first year I noticed the substantial improvement was 2012 (it could have been earlier but that’s when I first realized the significant turn). The Sullivan family brought in more dirt, adding traction and substance. They filtered rocks, improving the safety of the riders. And maybe most importantly, they began a change in event sentiment. A venue that is so beloved by loyal fans became more in line with how riders viewed it, too. There was no longer a collective groan as riders accepted the bruising ahead. Instead of skating across hillsides, riders encountered ruts and multiple lines. While no track is perfect, the turnaround was significant and appreciated. Unadilla was never my favorite, but I believe in giving credit where credit is due. This is an example of that.