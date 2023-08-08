Confused by the mishmash of classes at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn's Ranch? Don't worry, that's common. Amateur racing features so many classes it's hard to know who really performed well. Jason Weigandt breaks down the reason the classes exist at Loretta's, and who actually did well in each division. Who should you get to know soon, and who is coming up after that? Weigandt, who was there announcing all the motos, helps explain an entire week in about 30 minutes. Also, you can find out the methods to the track crew's madness when the rain came. Whatever they did, it worked, because somehow they crammed all the motos in on Saturday, even when all hope looked lost.