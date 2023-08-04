Racerhead #31

So the decision was made to cut the Pee-Wee classes down to two motos, by the AMA and MX Sports, with input from the folks at Cobra, Yamaha, and the KTM Group, who worried that they would not have the spare parts to get all of 168 kids over those four classes to the gate for the third moto, after what everyone expected to be a very difficult second moto. Plus, it's calling for rain again tomorrow morning. Needless to say, that did not go over well with many of the parents. A meeting was called by the Pee-Wee parents for everyone to gather at the MX Sports trailer at 11 a.m. to voice their displeasure with the decision, their suggestions in figuring out a different schedule, and their hopes that everyone reconsider and try to get the third set of Pee-Wee motos in. Some very good points were made (and some rather abrasive comments as well) and ultimately the decision was made to try to get a third moto in for those four classes at the end of the program tomorrow. (Why the end, you ask? With the soil being so loamy and wet, deep ruts form here even in moderately wet conditions. When it's a true mudder, you can expect it to be downright impossible for the little bikes without taking time to smooth things out in the trouble spots.) That's the way things work here-lots of passions, lots to consider, lots of unexpected weather, be it super-hot, super wet, or just super—and everyone wants the chance to do their best in the biggest race of all in amateur motocross. Ultimately motos are shortened across the board, so it's an equal give-and-take for all of the riders, regardless of their class, age or level.

Finally, around 1 p.m. local time today, we got the bikes out on the track again after the track crew did a remarkable job of moving mud and water off of it after another night/morning of heavy rain. As a matter of fact you can watch it right now on www.racertv.com on our YouTube page. Most of our Racer X staff are here working in some capacity of another (well, except for Steve Matthes, who doesn't really do amateurs, but he did spend some time this week talking to Eli Tomac, as you will read below). Weege and Kellen Brauer are helping out in the announcers' tower, Tommy Tenders is filming, Matty Rice is running around doing social media, and I am mostly stuck out on the infield helping out, so forgive us for having a shorter Racerhead than normal during this slight summer break for AMA Pro Motocross, but a huge week for amateur motocross. We'll be back at full force for Unadilla next week as Jett Lawrence continues inching towards that perfect summer (six motos to go) and his brother Hunter tries to hold off Haiden Deegan... Hard to believe Deegan was a Schoolboy/B rider here just one year ago.

